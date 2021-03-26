Former top broker gets over 17 years for scamming
SCRANTON — A former Pennsylvania financial adviser who earned millions by pushing high-risk, high-fee investments on unsuspecting retirees was sentenced Friday to more than 17 years in federal prison.
A judge said Anthony Diaz took advantage of dozens of clients, some of whom lost their life savings or were unable to send their children to college as a result of the fraud.
Diaz, who has been living in Florida, was handcuffed in the courtroom and led away to immediately begin serving his sentence.
The case illustrated how problem brokers can bounce from firm to firm despite racking up consumer complaints and rules infractions. Diaz was affiliated with 11 investment firms in 15 years, getting booted from five of them and resigning from another before Wall Street's regulator finally kicked him out of the securities industry.
Parents must be told of cannabis offense under new law
TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey parents must be notified if their minor child is caught buying or possessing marijuana under a bill Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law Friday.
Murphy, a Democrat, signed the legislation a day after the Democrat-led Legislature passed what lawmakers called a "cleanup" bill to correct last month's law setting up the new recreational marijuana marketplace. It inexplicably and explicitly barred police from telling parents whether their children were unlawfully found in possession of marijuana.
Lawmakers moved the bill after what they said was an onslaught from constituents protesting the prohibition against parental notification.
Murphy didn't offer any statement or explanation for why the change was necessary, nor did the bill's sponsors explain how the prohibition came to be included in the February law.
The law also applies to cases in which a minor in found to be in possession of alcohol.
— Compiled From Tribune Wire Services
