The city has opened a mass vaccine clinic with a goal of vaccinating critical medical workers against COVID-19.
The clinic located at the Pennsylvania Convention Center is being by ran by Philly Fighting COVID in partnership with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
The site is open only to those who have been invited and registered, including dentists, home health care workers and unaffiliated health care workers.
“Administering COVID vaccine to every Philadelphian is the single most important thing that we can do to end the pandemic,” Deputy Health Commissioner Dr. Caroline Johnson said in a statement.
“And by ensuring that those who are at the highest risk of being exposed get vaccinated first, we can help to save lives and protect our healthcare system until everyone has the ability to get a vaccine. Today’s clinic is an important step toward that goal.”
Philly Fighting Covid has been working with the Health Department for the last six months in preparation for inoculating people who want a vaccine.
“The first community mass vaccination clinic opening today in Philadelphia serves as a blueprint for designing mass clinics across our city and country that ensure maximum safety, efficiency, and patient privacy while administering more than 50x the daily vaccines that we administered during the H1N1 pandemic,” Andrei Doroshin, founder and CEO of Philly Fighting Covid said.
“This clinic is a reminder of what can be done when we come together to solve challenges and a promise of more good things to come for the City of Philadelphia.”
Philadelphia residents who want a vaccine are encouraged to sign up to“pre-commit” at www.PhillyFightingCovid.com. Signing up allows residents to receive updates about the status of vaccine administration across the city and when it’s their turn to be vaccinated.
The launch of the mass vaccine clinic comes as Philadelphia logged 629 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 new probable cases from rapid antigen tests on Friday. This brings the city's total number of confirmed cases to 96,088. The Health Department confirmed 23 additional fatalities in Philadelphia, bringing the total of deaths to 2,596.
If Philadelphia doesn't experience a spike in cases between now and Jan. 15, city officials will allow limited indoor dining to resume beginning Jan. 16. City officials will announce further details on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.