Tribune Staff Writer
Philadelphia’s Germantown section will be home to The SPOT Period – billed as the nation’s first menstrual hub.
No More Secrets Mind Body Spirit, Inc. the Philly nonprofit working to aid those in period poverty, opens the hub’s doors on Saturday.
Lynette Medley, founder and CEO of No More Secrets said the hub will serve as a safe space that provides acceptance, education, uterine care and menstrual hygiene resources.
“The reason we opened it is we understand that period poverty is not a singular issue,” she said.
“It’s a multi-dimensional issue, so we really wanted to cover our community with all of the resources that they can use to deal with their menstrual health hygiene issues.”
The hub’s launch comes as one in four women have struggled to purchase menstrual products in the past year due to lack of income, according to the Alliance for Period Supplies.
Medley is seeing an uptick in the need for her organization’s services. She and her daughter, Nya McGlone, deliver three-month supplies of pads and tampons to women in poverty throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
“We’ve been doing this going on six years and we’ve just seen the changes in our community and the need. We went from doing 80 deliveries to going to 275 deliveries a week,” Medley said.
The 2,500 square-foot space located at 4811 Germantown Ave., Suite 101, will include a computer lab, access to clean water, operable toilets, menstrual supply storage and a Breonna Taylor safe room.
The safe room is named in honor of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker who was shot and killed last March by Louisville, Kentucky police officers during a raid on her apartment.
“Black women just are unprotected and we just are exposed to so much violence and discrimination, so we wanted to create a space for (Black, indigenous, people of color) BIPOC, marginalized populations to escape the dangers of the world experienced by so many marginalized menstruators,” Medley said.
The room will serve as the epicenter for the menstrual hub’s educational seminars and panel discussions.
Nonprofit organization Goldenrod Community, will be onsite to offer re-entry services for people who were formerly incarcerated.
Denise Alexander, the founder of Goldenrod Community, said it made sense to collaborate with No More Secrets. The organization, which was launched in May 2020, provides people who are returning from prison with bags packed supplies such as disinfectant wipes, deodorant, face masks, feminine products, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes and washcloths.
The organization seeks to connect returning citizens to employment services, education, food security, insurance, housing and medical care.
“Everything that you can think of — that we see the need for — we tried to incorporate into The SPOT Period,” Alexander said.
A press conference and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at The SPOT Period featuring speeches from elected officials and health care professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.