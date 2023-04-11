Chicago

WASHINGTON — Democrats have chosen Chicago to host their 2024 national convention, trying to keep the party's momentum going after last fall's midterm election success in the critical Midwest.

The decision, confirmed by a Democratic official who spoke on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity before an official announcement, comes after President Joe Biden chose Chicago over finalists that also included Atlanta and New York.

