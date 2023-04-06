Platform – Expand PHL Taking Care of Business to clean streets; increase community policing; more funding for Career Technical Education programs; zero tolerance for police abuse of power or misconduct; build more partnerships at the state and federal levels
Occupation – Until recently, member of the City Council of Philadelphia, representing the 9th District. Formerly a high school English teacher.
Family – Married with one child
Residence – The Mount Airy section of Philadelphia
Education – Bachelor of Arts, Lincoln University; master's degree University of Pennsylvania
Affiliations – Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Elected office – Served as a Democratic member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 200th District from 2005 until 2015. Democratic member of the City Council of Philadelphia, 9th District, from 2015 to 2022.
Campaign endorsements - Rep. Dwight Evans, eight state legislators, IBEW Local 98, Northwest Coalition, CWA and Building Trades Unions
