The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia is spearheading an initiative to retrain workers displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic and job automation, particularly Black and brown people who have been disproportionately impacted.
The Philadelphia Skills Forward Initiative seeks to train more than 5,000 people within two years and connect them to jobs. The program will offer three learning tracks in areas with the most opportunity for employment in the region including entrepreneurship, health tech and administration and information technology.
The effort is part of the Recharge and Recovery PHL, a multi-sector collaboration launched in response to the global pandemic's impact on the region.
"In order for Philadelphia to meet its potential as a great, global city, it's absolutely essential that we close the deep economic and racial divide that has long impeded access to quality education and training, good jobs and meaningful opportunities," Susan Jacobson, chair of the Chamber Board said in a news release.
"The disproportionate impact of the pandemic has only deepened that divide for so many Black and brown Philadelphians, with devastating consequences. This initiative - as part of Recharge and Recover PHL - is a relentless collective commitment by business, government, education and civic sectors to deliver solutions to build a representative workforce of the future."
The chamber is collaborating with three partners on the initiative including Accenture, Graduate! Philadelphia and Philadelphia Works. Graduate! Philadelphia and Philadelphia Works will generate a pipeline of unemployed and underemployed job seekers to be trained by this initiative during their employment search.
The organization is also identifying regional businesses in growth industries that can support the training, mentorship and employment of these job seekers.
"Over the past 15 years, Graduate! Philadelphia has helped adult learners complete a postsecondary credential,” said Malik R. Brown, president and CEO of Graduate! Philadelphia.
“With the rapid acceleration of automation and a changing economic landscape, an integrated set of education and workforce offerings is needed to build occupational resiliency and mobility for the most vulnerable in our society. We’re excited to partner with Accenture, Philadelphia Works, Inc., and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia to provide learners with the skills that they need to succeed at work and in the classroom of life itself."
Accenture has created a learning exchange platform to train these job seekers for high-demand roles in growth industries and provide access to more than 100 foundational, jobseeker, and industry-specific courses.
“The audience that we are really trying to enable are the folks that are the most disadvantaged, which are the ones that are at or below the poverty level,” Nicole Tranchitella, office managing director for Philadelphia, Accenture, said during a Tribune interview.
“And unfortunately those are also people that are predominately Black and brown and so we are trying to really create more of an equity in employment and an equity in financial security.”
She said the goal is to train 5,000 people by June 2022. Organizers are seeking to enroll 300 job seekers by next April.
More than 75 companies and civic organizations are participating in the effort.
Tranchitella said many of the participating companies are being very open and transparent around ethnic diversity and hiring the most disadvantaged people.
“By being transparent about what we’re trying to do - it honestly from my vantage point – puts more teeth into the program versus just saying you’re going to do something, but honestly not having a lot of skin in the game,” she said.
