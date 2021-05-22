Residents of Yeadon and visitors from around the state gathered at the historic Nile Swim Club at 513 S. Union Avenue in Yeadon on Saturday to attend the unveiling of a historic marker designating it officially as a historic site in Pennsylvania along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for of its basketball court.
Attendants fanned themselves and patted perspiration from their brows but seemed unbothered by the heat as they applauded the celebration of one of America’s greatest achievements for African-American people and the legacy of those who refused to be denied the same privileges as Whites because of discrimination.
“I grew up here at the Nile,” said Denise Stewart, daughter of Elmer Stewart, one of the Club’s founders.
“They wanted us to join a swim club but unfortunately we weren’t able to join the pool that was in Yeadon at that time, so our parents, along with other friends and neighbors decided to do something about it and the rest is history,” said Stewart.
In 1957, When Zoe Mask, Carson Puriefoy and Elmer Stewart applied for membership at the Yeadon Swimming pool, they were denied due to their race.
But they didn’t just walk away, they didn’t march for inclusion nor file a discrimination lawsuit — they built their own club.
“It just makes me so proud to be a part of our history. It was our parent’s dream to do something for the parents in our community and to see it still thriving today is just all God’s work,” Stewart said.
Beside her stood her brother Bill Stewart who added that there were numerous women, including Zoe Mask and Florence Stewart, his mother, who worked behind the scenes to help make the dream of a Nile Swim Club a reality.
“They don’t get credit for what they did,” he said.
State representative Margo Davidson was on hand and said she was pleased to have been a part of the club’s restoration efforts.
“I’m so excited about the new board and what they were able to accomplish. I was so happy to be able to work with them to resolve some of the issues that was stymieing their growth and their progress,” said Davidson in reference to the past financial struggles the club faced which on more than one occasion threatened their existence.
“Those things have been resolved and they are on firm footing,” said Davidson.
Yeadon Mayor Rohan K. Hepkins said that those gathered were there to celebrate a great accomplishment in Yeadon’s history as well as the history of Delaware County.
“We’re here to celebrate a historical moment and achievement in Yeadon’s history, the history of Delaware County and in the history of Pennsylvania to recognize the Nile Swim Club as one of the iconic historic landmarks in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Hepkins, who pointed out that Betsy Ross was interred at nearby Mount Moriah Cemetery and that Yeadon had a long and rich history.
“We’re a very historical state, we’re a very historical county and we’re certainly a historical borough,” he said.
Hepkins noted the irony that while the Nile Swim Club continues its existence, the all-white Yeadon Swim Club, which originally denied the founders membership, is now defunct.
“This is the place where the community comes together,” said Lisa Ivery, Recording Secretary for the Nile Swim Club who emceed the ceremony.
“It’s a place where you can learn to swim for free, to participate in our skills and drills free basketball camp coming up in the summer and next year our free Nile Tennis Academy,” she said.
“It’s also a place where you can come and just have a dip in the pool on a hot day and hang out and barbecue and bring your family and friends and just have a wonderful time. It is the place where the community can come together.
“There is one swim club still standing and it is the first and only one where a historical marker is placed,” said Ivery.
“We are proud of what we did here at the Nile. We are a proud heritage,” said Anthony Patterson, president of the Nile Swim Club Board.
“Our founders Zoe Mask, Carson Purifiefoy and Elmer Stewart, all third-generation descendants of slaves, decided that when they and other area residents were turned away from other local swim clubs, to organize this community toward a common goal,” said Patterson during his speech to the growing assembly of people in the audience.
“So, in 1959 they sought to build a facility owned by African Americans in Yeadon and nearby communities where they and their children could go swim, dive, recreate and fellowship throughout the Summer.”
Patterson said that when the doors of the Nile opened in 1959, it became “the place to be.”
“People came from all over Delaware County, Philadelphia and New Jersey to enjoy a day at the pool,” Patterson said.
Patterson then went on to explain the troubled period in which he referred to as “the rough patch” when the club suffered financial hardships which threatened its existence.
But if the challenges they faced were tough, the supporters, volunteers and members of the Nile Swim Club, determined to continue the legacy, proved to be even tougher.
“So, with the help so many generous donors, the Nile Board worked hard to turn things around,” Patterson said.
The crowd grew quiet as Nancy Moses, chair of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, leaned forward into the microphone to announce the presentation of the historical marker.
“On behalf of Governor Wolf and the Pennsylvania Historical Museum Commission, I am honored to dedicate this official Pennsylvania historical marker,” said Moses.
“You are very special, only 2,600 have made it through our rigorous review process. Each one celebrates Pennsylvania’s most important people, places and events that have made this Commonwealth so very special.”
Moses said that “the Nile Swim Club of Yeadon was a Pennsylvania treasure for its singular role as perhaps the first owned and operated African-American Swim Club in the entire country."
The crowd quickly gathered around the marker as it was unveiled and applauded as the covering was pulled off, officially cementing its place as a historic site.
After the ceremony guests were led to the new basketball court sponsored by Jeff Brown of Brown’s ShopRite and Pepsi Cola.
