BET, the National Urban League and a host of other organizations including Philadelphia-based Power Interfaith are partnering together on Friday for the inaugural National Black Voter Day.
BET Social Impact Consultant Brittany Packnett Cunningham said the day was started to help rally, energize and acknowledge Black Voters.
“National Black Voter Day was conceived to galvanize Black voters in their full power,” Cunningham said. “Black voters are essential to the democratic process and have always been. National Black Voter Day is an opportunity for Black voters to better understand the process of voting, especially during COVID-19, and to really rally their communities to ensure that our voices are fully heard .”
At a time when the Democratic Party is actively going after Black voters, some may question the need for such a day, but Cunningham said the day is more about how Black voters feel and less about who they are voting for.
“We need a Black Voter Day for a number of reasons. Black voters need to be reminded that they are powerful and that if our votes weren’t powerful there wouldn’t be so many efforts to suppress and stop them,” she said. “Black voters also need to ensure that we have fully demystified the voting process. There are so many efforts to ensure that this election is confusing for all people, especially for voters in Black communities. We want people to know how they will vote, to be educated on their vote, to make a plan starting right now and to know that by mask or by mail, their vote absolutely counts.”
Philadelphia-based Power Interfaith is one of the groups helping to spread the word about the power of voting as well as when and how you can exercise that power. The executive director of Power, Bishop Dwayne Royster, said many of their programs focus on voter education as a means to harness that power.
“Power Interfaith believes in having trusted voices that are speaking including religious leaders, business leaders, community leaders that people know and trust that are giving out information and really supporting the community,” Royster said. “We want members of our congregations who are getting solid, good information they know is correct to be able to go out and share that with their family and friends. We want to make sure that they’re voting by connecting with them and following up on that. I think it’s important that people stay connected to the news as much as possible, whether it’s reading the Tribune, watching TV or even listening to the radio.”
He said there is still a lot of work to be done when it comes to misinformation and voter suppression, especially in Pennsylvania.
“Even in Pennsylvania some years ago they were crafting these voter ID laws that eventually got shut down by the court, thankfully,” Royster said. “There are even issues right now where the legislature is trying to pass laws, where anybody from across the state can go to any polling place across the state and be a poll worker or a poll watcher. This matters because this can be used to intimidate people from being able to get out to vote.”
He said he hopes National Black Voter Day will get the word out on such practices and get people ready to vote come November.
“We want people to get engaged in the fight,” Royster said. “We’re in the fight for our lives right now. There is a definitive correlation between what’s happened with COVID-19, what’s happened with the uprising and what’s happening in this moment as well as what we are experiencing in terms of this election.
“It’s all tied together and we don’t have the luxury of sitting on the sidelines. Voting is the start of engaging in the political process and engaging in the democratic process.”
