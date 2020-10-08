NEW YORK — Hundreds of businesses in New York City neighborhoods where COVID-19 cases have spiked were supposed to be closed Thursday by order of the governor, but questions remained about how effectively officials would be able to enforce shutdown rules in areas where they've been met with resentment.
In Brooklyn's Borough Park section, the scene of two nights of protests against the restrictions, some merchants subject to the shutdown order appeared to be operating as usual at midday, including a barber shop, cell phone stores and a toy store.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said 1,200 city workers would be out on the streets Thursday doing enforcement, though some of those efforts involved trying to educate businesses about rules imposed with little warning in hastily drawn zones with confusing borders.
All nonessential businesses in areas designated red zones in parts of Queens and Brooklyn by Gov. Andrew Cuomo were ordered shuttered on Thursday. Houses of worship were ordered to operate with no more than 10 people inside.
Public and private schools were closed within both the red zones and in surrounding areas designated orange zones by the Democratic governor.
The new restrictions involve parts of Brooklyn and Queens in New York City, sections of Orange and Rockland counties in the Hudson Valley and an area within Binghamton, near the Pennsylvania border.
Many of the neighborhoods where restrictions have been imposed are home to large Orthodox Jewish communities, and leaders of those communities have complained of being singled out for enforcement.
De Blasio urged business owners to follow the rules and avoid penalties or fines.
"When we have to bring consequences to bear we will," he said, "but the first thing we want to achieve is compliance."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.