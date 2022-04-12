Historically low jobless figures, pandemic-related worker shortages and pressure on corporations to help lift more people out of poverty, has caused employers to pay more and put more emphasis on skills training and less on a college degree.
For example, Walmart said this week it is now offering truck drivers between $95,000 and $110,000 a year because of the driver shortage related to the pandemic and the global supply chain issues, recently worsened by Russia’s war with Ukraine.
In March, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.6%, down from 6% in March 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In Philadelphia, long-time job training organizations like OIC Inc., The Laborers’ District Council Apprentice Program and the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) have partnered with clean energy, manufacturing and health care industries, to improve the skills of city residents, in order to fill much-needed higher skilled jobs that pay more than minimum wage.
In March, WPSI, hired GoCoach, a New York-based, career development platform to help improve skills and career opportunities for its program participants, said WPSI Managing Director Caitlin Garozzo.
WPSI will start its partnership with GoCoach as a pilot program for three groups of 15 participants each. Going forward, it expects to offer the program to more than 200 participants in the next year, Garozzo said.
“Although our core work is with companies and their employees, we also know that learning can break cycles of poverty, unemployment, and working for wages that are too low to support a family on,” CEO and co-founder Kristy McCann Flynn. “This is a new opportunity for us to show how companies can get creative with how they provide education and learning for everyone.”
Flynn said, “If you’re not thinking of development and growth for everyone, you’re only exacerbating your current problems of skills gaps and turnover.”
Nationwide, the Business Rountable’s Multiple Pathways initiative, is seeking to do the same. The Washington, D.C.-based group, has representatives from companies such as Apple, Best Buy, General Motors, Honeywell, Kaiser Permanente and Walmart.
In 2020, in the aftermath and the George Floyd’s death at the hands of police and subsequent protests, the Business Roundtable said that more than 80 of its members had committed to placing more emphasis on skills in hiring and advancement, in order to improve equity and diversity in its ranks.
“Opportunities for employment and advancement can and should come from more than degree programs,” said Mary Barra, chairperson and CEO of General Motors, in a statement. “As leaders of some of the largest companies in America, our goal should be to recognize individuals’ potential to grow and contribute to business.”
Barra is chair of the Business Roundtable education and workforce committee and chair of the group’s racial equity and justice subcommittee.
For example, the group has proposed rewriting job descriptions to focus on skills needed to succeed in the job; reviewing existing assessment tools and adding new interview techniques to determine the level of skills required to perform a job and developing transparent job advancement pathways.
According to a study the Burning Glass Institute, a non-profit research group, many employer are resetting requirements for four-year college degree for middle-skill and even some higher-skill roles. The process was accelerated by the pandemic, but is likely to continue.
About 46% of middle skill and 31% of high-skill jobs had meaningful degree requirement resets between 2017 and 2019.
“When employers drop degrees, they become more specific about skills in job postings, spelling out the soft skills that may have been assumed to come with a college education, such as writing, communication and being detail-oriented,” the report said.
This should open up opportunities for the more than two-thirds of Americans without a college education and could open up 1.4 million jobs to workers without a college education in the next five years, if these trends continue, according to Burning Glass Institute.
