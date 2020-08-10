Anzio Williams has been promoted to senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for the NBCUniversal-owned television stations.
In his new role, Williams will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategies across NBCUniversal’s owned stations group.
Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, said Williams has long been a champion of diversity.
“He has always been one of my most trusted advisers on issues of diversity and equity. His new role will allow him to expand on the work that he has already done throughout his career,” Staab said.
Williams has held numerous leadership roles at TV stations across the country, all the while mentoring and coaching colleagues and journalists to help them advance in their careers.
He joined NBC10 in 2012 as vice president of news for NBC10 and Telemundo62.
Williams has played a key role in the stations’ move to a new state-of-the-art facility in the Comcast Technology Center. He also spearheaded the integration and launch of WWSI, the Telemundo-owned station that has ranked as Philadelphia’s most-watched Spanish-language TV station for local news among key demographic groups for many years.
At WCAU/WWSI, Williams managed the news teams’ coverage for some of the Delaware Valley’s biggest stories, including the 2020 protests for social justice, the Eagle’s 2018 Super Bowl win, the deadly Amtrak derailment, Pope Francis’ visit to Philadelphia, and Hurricane Sandy’s devastation and recovery efforts.
“Anzio is committed, passionate and thoughtful about fostering workplaces that embrace diversity and represent the communities we serve. He is also a thought leader in editorial issues of equity and fairness in media,” Staab said. “He will help us drive meaningful change across our entire division.”
Williams earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast news from North Carolina A&T University and a master’s degree in business administration from Temple University’s Fox School of Business Executive MBA program. He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists, the Urban League of Philadelphia and 100 Black Men of Philadelphia and is a board member for the American Association of Diabetes Philadelphia Chapter.
Williams has nine Emmy Awards for Outstanding Achievement, Best Newscast, Breaking News and Continuing Coverage. He’s been a part of news teams honored with six Edward R. Murrow and two George Foster Peabody Awards.
