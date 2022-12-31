For Imagicakes Bakery Cafe owner, Damon Nasir, the best part of his job is the look on a customer’s face when they bring him a cake design they never believed could be created and he brings them the cake of their dreams.
Imagicakes is a bakery and café that specializes in creating custom-designed cakes, taking customers’ cake dreams and turning them into edible realities. According to Nasir, the café’s slogan is “If you can imagine it, we can cake it.”
Some examples of cake designs that Nasir said he is proud of creating include a Porsche-modeled cake made for Porsche USA and a World Series trophy cake he made for Philadelphia-based rapper Meek Mill following the Phillies’ World Series victory in 2008.
Surprisingly, Nasir spent most of his early career working as a bill collector, an experience that he described as “soul stealing, soul smashing.” After 16 years in that field, he had an epiphany and decided to move into a new arena he had always been fond of: food.
Once Nasir made up his mind to move into the culinary field, he started by opening a water ice business based out of his home in West Philadelphia. The success of this venture eventually led to a contract with the Philadelphia Zoo, where he worked as a vendor selling funnel cakes and first began to lay down the puzzle pieces that would eventually interlock into the picture of Imagicakes.
It was during this time that Nasir also began a catering business that would eventually outlive his time as a vendor at the Zoo. Nasir would then go on to spend years building his online catering business, Mr. D’s Sweets and Eats, until eventually as the field grew more and more competitive he began to zero in on the aspect of his business that seemed to be drawing the most attention. It was the custom cakes.
“It was just the amount of cake volume orders that we were getting. It just got to a point where it was like, ‘Hey, it’s just a matter of time.’ It really just became a matter of time. The cakes really just started taking up way more attention and the marketing dollars. … Also, the cakes allowed me to have some variation, allowed me to be creative and actually invest myself in it. I found that I’m really more productive when I felt invested, when I’m excited about what I’m doing, when I just enjoy it.”
After this epiphany, Nasir shifted his focus to custom cakes; creating Imagicakes and beginning to invest more and more of himself into the endeavor. Nasir said that although he didn’t have any formal education in creating cakes, he was able to teach himself through “hours and hours of watching cake shows and trial and error and trying things and thinking they look easier than they are and realizing that it’s harder than they look.”
“My first initial career choice when I was a kid was, I was going to be an architect. I wanted to build things. So it was to me the idea of taking just some simple ingredients that anybody can use, that you can buy anywhere and turning them into something that makes people go, ‘Oh, that’s amazing.’ I love that. I love the structure of it. I love to be able to just showcase the artistic talent. It was just a natural calling for me, honestly.”
“Once I first started doing it, the first cake I did was for my kids. I had four kids, so the first cakes I did were in my house for my kids. I loved it and I just kept doing it and kept doing it until I got better and better because I didn’t go to school necessarily for it. It was purely self-taught. And I would love to take full responsibility, but I can’t, because I have to give it to those guys I watched on TV.”
At the end of the day, Nasir said he hopes that Imagicakes can be a generational endeavor. His wife and daughters currently work at the bakery and Nasir said that moving forward his plan is to open more brick-and-mortar locations and eventually pass them down to his children.
According to Nasir, it’s always been about putting down roots, which is why he made sure to keep the shop firmly planted in West Philadelphia.
“I definitely wanted to put the store as close to my home as possible. I wanted to stay in West Philly because I’m from West Philly. I actually grew up less than 50 feet from the front doors of the store. Now my mother still lives there, and I actually live four doors away from her up the street. So I’m pretty invested in the area.”
“I see the changes that are going on throughout the area with the people that live there, the new residents, and I’m looking forward to pretty much being a part of that and … watching West Philadelphia grow. … It’s nice to try to be a face that the residents can recognize as someone who looks like them and recognize us as, ‘Hey, these are the guys. We go to school with these guys kids.’ To recognize that there’s another option aside from a lot of the violence and nonsense that’s going on out there. So we try to be somewhat of a landmark.”
