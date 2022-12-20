Federal bank regulators on Tuesday ordered Well Fargo Bank to pay $3.7 billion for illegal widespread mismanagement of auto loans, deposit accounts and mortgages that affected more than 16 million consumer accounts.
The action is part of a consent order with the bank. It's the largest fine ever leveled against a bank by the CFPB and the largest yet against Wells.
According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Wells Fargo illegally repossessed vehicles, incorrectly assessed fees and interest and charged surprise overdraft fees. This conduct caused billions of dollars in financial harm for thousands of customers resulting in the loss of homes and vehicles, some cases.
“Wells Fargo’s rinse-repeat cycle of violating the law has harmed millions of American families,” said Rohit Chopra, CFPB director, in a statement. “This is an important initial first step for accountability and long-term reform of this repeat offender.”
For example, CFPB has ordered Wells Fargo to pay more than $2 billion to consumers in refunds and a $1.7 billion civil penalty for legal violations across several of its largest product lines.
In a statement, Wells Fargo said that is working with the CFPB to resolve multiple matters, many of which have been outstanding for several years. In addition, since 2020, Wells Fargo said federal regulators have recognized that the bank has “accelerated corrective actions and remediation” including to address matters covered by today’s settlement.
“The required actions related to many of the matters described in the settlement are already substantially complete,” a bank statement said.
“As we have said before, we and our regulators have identified a series of unacceptable practices that we have been working systematically to change and provide customer remediation where warranted,” said Charlie Scharf, Wells Fargo CEO in a statement. “This far reaching agreement is an important milestone in our work to transform the operating practices at Wells Fargo and to put these issues behind us. Our top priority is to continue to build a risk and control infrastructure that reflects the size and complexity of Wells Fargo and run he company is a more controlled and disciplined way.”
According to the CFPB, over a period of several years, Wells Fargo unlawfully repossessed vehicles and mishandled auto loans resulting in costs of $1.3 billion to consumers on more than 11 million accounts. In addition, the bank incorrectly applied loan payments, improperly charges fees and interest and wrongfully repossessed some vehicles.
During a seven-year period, Wells Fargo improperly denied mortgage modifications, causing some customers to lose their homes because of wrongful foreclosures.
As early as 2015, Wells Fargo illegally charged overdraft fees even though consumers had enough money in their accounts to cover the transaction by debit card transactions or ATM withdrawals.
The bank also unlawfully froze about 1 million consumer accounts and misrepresented fee waivers, based on faulty information.
In its statement, Wells Fargo said that between 2015 and 2020, it settled several consent orders with federal regulators involving illegal sales practices, violations of the real estate procedure act and other problems.
Since 2019, Wells Fargo said it has made several changes in the way it operates to improve oversight and transparency. For example, it has hired new senior leadership and middle managers, established new controls improved its consumer practices with a new office to oversee that area.
Wells Fargo has $1.9 trillion in assets and provides a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products.
“We have made significant progress over the last three years and are a different company today,” Scharf said. “We remain committed to doing the right thing for our customers and working closely with our regulators and others to deal appropriately with any issues that arise.”
