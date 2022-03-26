In 2020, Wells Fargo approved 47% of mortgage refinance applications of Black homeowners nationwide, compared with 72% of white homeowners, according to an analysis of federal mortgage statistics by Bloomberg News.
By comparison, in 2020, JPMorgan Chase & Co. approved 81% of Black refinance loans, compared to 90% for white refinance loans; Bank of America Corp. approved 66% of Black applicants, compared to 78% of white applicants in the same year; and Rocket Mortgage, LLC approved 79% of Black homeowners refinance loans, compared to 86% of white homeowners refinance loans, according to Bloomberg News.
In a low-interest rate environment, refinancing mortgages are important during an economic downturn, brought on by the pandemic, because they can reduce a homeowner’s monthly mortgage payment, cash flow and even lower the risk of default. The Federal Reserve said earlier this month it will to raise rates several times this year. And many people will miss out on the refinancing boom.
For example, if someone had a 30-year, fixed rate, $100,000 mortgage for three years with an interest rate of 6.5% and refinanced with a rate of 5% — you would save $114 a month or about $29,000 for the life of the loan, according to Freddie Mac Mortgage. Closing costs can be paid up front or worked into your monthly mortgage payment
“We believe this story ignored critical information about Wells Fargo’s lending to Black homeowners and the full range of our efforts to help meet the homeownership needs of diverse customers, and relied on an analysis designed to present a skewed picture of our lending performance,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson said. “Here are some important facts that provide additional context for our mortgage lending support to Black homeowners:”
Wells Fargo helped more Black homeowners refinance their mortgages in 2020 than any of the other largest banks.
The 83% increase in our refinance loans to Black homeowners in 2020 compared with 2019 also was by far the biggest gain among the largest banks.
In 2021, we increased that total by 88%.
In 2020, if you include loans Wells Fargo originated and loans we purchased from correspondent sellers, Wells Fargo funded twice as many loans overall to Black customers as the next largest bank funder.
What’s more, over the most recent decade (2011 – 2020), Wells Fargo helped as many Black families purchase homes as the next three largest bank lenders combined.
“Most importantly, we are confident that our underwriting practices are consistently applied regardless of the customer’s race or ethnicity,” the Wells Fargo spokesperson said.
A group of U.S. senators wrote a letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, expressing their concerns about the Bloomberg story.
“We continue to monitor mortgage actors’ compliance with the law and will take public action where appropriate,” a spokesperson for the bureau said.
Formed in 2010, during the Obama administration, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s mission is to make sure that consumer financial markets work for consumers, providers, and the economy. The bureau also protects consumers from unfair, deceptive and abusive practices and can take action against companies that break the law.
Separately, Aaron Braxton, who is Black and tried to refinance his mortgage at Wells Fargo, filed a lawsuit on March 18 in U.S. District Court in Northern California, alleging racial discrimination, the New York Times reported. Braxton is tying his suit to the Bloomberg report.
In the lawsuit, Braxton’s attorneys claim Wells Fargo’s lending algorithms have amplified the historic racism of the U.S. financial system.
“We are currently reviewing the recent filing in California and do not have any comment on that matter at this time,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson said.
Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, issued a report that said that while business of refinancing home mortgages rose by more than 200% in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware in 2020 during the pandemic, the growth rate for Black and low and moderate homeowners was between 85% and 178%. The refinance growth rate for Black and low and moderate homeowners was about 50%-75% of the growth rate for borrowers overall.
To be sure, money saved from a refinanced mortgage is often used to pay for home improvements, higher education, starting a business or purchasing an additional home.
According to Bloomberg, in the past two years, U.S. homeowners refinanced close to $5 trillion, allowing white homeowners to save an estimated $3.8 billion a year. By comparison, Black homeowners saved $198 million a year, in the same time period. As the Federal Reserve Banks begins to hike interest rates, many bank customers will miss the opportunity to refinance their mortgages and save money.
In the Bloomberg story several Wells Fargo customers gave accounts about lower appraisals for properties in Black neighborhoods and phone calls from mostly Black ZIP codes being forwarded to white offices instead of a closer office nearby.
In 2012, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $184 million to settle charges by the U.S. that it unfairly pushed Black and Hispanic homeowners into subprime mortgages. The bank then charged them higher fees and interest rates.
On Wednesday, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra issued a statement about discriminatory property appraisal and valuation equity. The bureau’s task force looking into it, issued a report this week.
“Today’s report underscores the critical importance of fair and accurate appraisals in residential real estate,” Chopra said. “Discriminatory home valuations, whether computed by an algorithm or conducted in-person, undermine longstanding goals for fair housing and fair lending across our country. I appreciate the work by Secretary Marcia Fudge and Ambassador Susan Rice in leading this effort. The CFPB will be taking a number of actions to further the work of the task force.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.