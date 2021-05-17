Wells Fargo has launched the Banking Inclusion Initiative, a 10-year commitment to help unbanked individuals gain access to affordable mainstream transactional accounts, officials said on Monday.
The initiative seeks to help remove barriers to financial inclusion for Black and African American, Hispanic and Native American/Alaska Native families, which account for more than half of America’s 7 million unbanked households.
According to 2019 FDIC data, 12.2% of Hispanic households, 13.8% of Black households and 16.3% of American Indian/Alaska Native households in the U.S. don’t have access to a mainstream checking account — compared with 2.5% of white and 1.7% of Asian households. The FDIC also reports that while these figures have been trending downward, the number of unbanked households will likely increase in the aftermath of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We recognize the high number of unbanked households is a complex and long-standing issue that will require gathering the best minds, ideas, products and educational resources from across our communities to bring about change,” Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a statement.
“Through our initiative, we will organize our resources under one umbrella and work with a broad and diverse group of stakeholders on a sustained multiyear effort to accelerate financial inclusion in the U.S.”
Wells Fargo is focusing on three areas including access to affordable products and digital solutions, expanding access to financial education and advice and launching a National Advisory Task Force. The task force will feature representatives from leading organizations including League of United Latin American Citizens, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), National Bankers Association, National Congress of American Indians, UnidosUS, National Urban League and Mississippi-based Hope Enterprise Corporation.
“The NAACP is pleased to partner with Wells Fargo in support of their commitment to helping more communities of color gain access to affordable banking services,” Derrick Johnson, president & CEO, NAACP said in a statement.
“We know that millions within communities of color operate in unbanked households, limiting their ability to truly take advantage of opportunities on behalf of their families. The Banking Inclusion Initiative is a necessary step to ensuring that our communities have access to fully participate in developing economic and financial stability. We are excited about what untapped possibilities can be birthed for the future of these individuals, their families and their communities.”
Wells Fargo is working with the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Community Development Action Coalition to launch Our Money Matters, a comprehensive financial wellness initiative for college students of color, who disproportionally face greater financial challenges and college debt. During the next three years, the program will expand to 25 HBCUs and Minority Serving Institutions.
Through the initiative, the banking institution seeks to redesign 100 neighborhood branches in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods (LMI) to offer one-on-one consultations, financial health seminars and improve digital access.
Under the plan, Wells Fargo will partner with Operation HOPE to support the launch of HOPE Inside centers within diverse and LMI neighborhoods, which is designed to foster inclusion through financial education workshops and free one-on-one coaching to help community members take control of their finances.
Wells Fargo said it will deepen its relationships with Black-owned Minority Depository Institutions. This includes allowing their customers to withdraw cash from Wells Fargo’s ATMs and incur no Wells Fargo fees.
The institution said it will also increase funding and support to expand the Credit Builders Alliance low-cost, credit building program which can enable more low-to-moderate income individuals to meet their short-term cash needs and establish or improve their credit scores.
