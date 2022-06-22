FILE - Shown is a Walmart location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, is expanding its healthcare coverage of so-called doula services beyond its workers in Georgia to Louisiana, Indiana and Illinois in an effort to address racial inequities in maternal care. With this move, workers can take advantage of financial support to cover care by doulas— experts who are trained to help support mothers through the labor process and delivery of the child _ up to $1,000 per pregnancy. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)