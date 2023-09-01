Rosalind Brewer

Walgreens Boots Alliance on Friday said that CEO Rosalind Brewer has stepped down less than three years after taking the helm at the pharmacy chain.

The retailer said in a release that its board and Brewer, who was reportedly one of only two Black women to lead a Fortune 500 company, mutually agreed for her to step down. Brewer also immediately stepped down as a member of the company’s board.

