With Black History Month in full swing and Women’s History Month right around the corner, Visit Philadelphia has released a new Shop Philly collection curated by two of Philadelphia’s preeminent chefs, Omar Tate and Cybille St.Aude-Tate of Honeysuckle Provisions.
The winter collection consists of 32 items, ranging from clothing to homeware to food and drink items and beyond, that come exclusively from Black- and brown-owned businesses from around Philadelphia.
“We’re all about supporting our fellow small business owners in Philly — and especially uplifting fellow artists, Black-owned businesses, and woman-owned businesses, all day every day. The places we’ve pulled together in this list reflect a wide range of all our favorite things, from Diata Crystal’s feminist authors tote to the French toast spice from Lokal Artisan Foods,” Cybille St.Aude-Tate said.
Some of the businesses highlighted in the collection include: Search + Rescue Dry Goods, Yowie, Soom Foods, Philadelphia Printworks, The Sable Collective, Caphe Roasters, Chloris & Prase, Omoi Zakka Shop, Harriett’s Bookshop, Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, Poi Dog, Triple Bottom Brewing, Buddha Babe, BlackStar Projects, Miskeen Originals, Black Soul Vintage, and many others.
St.Aude-Tate, who co-founded and runs Honeysuckle Provisions with husband Omar Tate, still considers herself a Philadelphia newbie despite having moved to the city three years ago, so when the opportunity to curate a Philadelphia-centric collection came across her plate, she felt it would be a great opportunity to highlight some of the small businesses that have made the city feel like home to her.
In choosing items to highlight for the collection, the couple found themselves naturally drawn to products from Black-, brown- and women-owned small business from local neighborhoods. St.Aude-Tate said that this was both a product of choosing businesses and products that were a part of their day-to-day routines, and also a way to lift up voices that may have been drowned out in the vibrant noise that has filled the city in recent months, with the Eagles playing in the Super Bowl and the city’s restaurant scene gaining national recognition.
“Oftentimes when these moments happen, the people that kind of get forgotten are the Black folks or the women, right? So having an opportunity to really kind of tap into that marginalized demographic and … show how we want to support each other I think is super important. (In) a lot of these movements, black women are behind the scenes running the show or doing a lot and oftentimes not getting recognized or getting the love or the flowers that we deserve,” St.Aude-Tate said.
“So it is extremely important for us to be able to dig up or shout out a Black woman-owned business anytime we can, any chance we get, and to talk about how important they are and how pivotal they are to our communities. Because I think it’s kind of like without that there would be no Honeysuckle. Without a Black woman, a lot of things would be missing. So having the opportunity to shine a light on the Black women that are working so hard in the city to make it great is super important.”
For Shantrelle Lewis, whose African-centered bookstore and botanica, Beaucoup Hoodoo, is featured in the collection, having her business highlighted showed her that “people are always looking to support Black-owned businesses” in her community, and her hope is that the support she’s seen will continue to grow.
“I think it’s critical that Black-owned businesses, and particularly women-owned businesses, are highlighted. Most businesses, they open and within five years they’ll close. Outside of the death of George Floyd during the pandemic, of course, there was this battle cry to support Black-owned businesses, but then as the pandemic began to wane, then people started moving back on to their regular lives and regular schedules. I think that it’s just really important that we continue to support Black-owned and women-owned businesses and to bring visibility to those enterprises.”
At the end of the day, St.Aude-Tate said that she felt it was “perfect timing for a list like this to come out” during Black History Month and in advance of Women’s History Month, but also hopes that the attention these businesses gain from the collection can be leveraged into continued popularity after the next few months.
“I do think it’s important to stress that these businesses, our businesses, exist outside of these two months, and that it’s great to boost sales in February and March … but in order to be sustainable, in order to keep the lights on, we need to be patron-ed every day, every month. So just really reiterating how this is great exposure and this is an awesome opportunity, but we still exist outside of the parameters of these 60 days, and folks need to understand that, and folks need to lean into that,” said St.Aude-Tate said.
“With anything you do, like promotionally or press wise or even a project like this, you hope to meet at least one or two people that would patron your store and become regulars, and that’s a success. Right? If at least one person buys something or if at least four people buy something and come back, then this is a success. I hope that that can be the case for a lot of these businesses on this list. For all of them, actually.”
