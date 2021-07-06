9334216ez

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (9334216ez) Ursula Burns World Economic Forum 2018 in Davos, Switzerland - 25 Jan 2018 Ursula Burns, Chairman of the Supervisory Board VEON, during the 48th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, 25 January 2018 (issued 26 January 2018). The meeting brings together entrepreneurs, scientists, chief executive and political leaders in Davos from 23 to 26 January.

 Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns has been named chairwoman of Teneo, the embattled consulting firm that is still dealing with the fallout from the resignation of its CEO, reportedly over drunken behavior at a party.

Burns' appointment is effective immediately, according to a company statement. She's not a stranger to Teneo, having served as a senior adviser to the company since 2017. She has also been a client of the firm.

"As chairwoman, I intend to focus on advising and growing Teneo's clients, as well as continuing to build a world-class firm culture," Burns said in the statement.

Her appointment comes a week after Declan Kelly resigned as chairman and CEO. He announced last month that he made an "inadvertent, public and embarrassing mistake" at a party in early May. The Wall Street Journal said that Kelly was "behaving inappropriately" at a party and reportedly "touched women without their consent."

Kelly's actions led to him being removed from the board on May 3 and General Motors dropping Teneo as an adviser, the newspaper said. Soon after, Teneo named Paul Keary CEO.

Burns was the first black female CEO of a Fortune 500 company when she was the head of Xerox. She has been outspoken about companies making excuses for failing to hire more black executives.

CNN

