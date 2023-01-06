The U.S. Department of Commerce recently announced that it has launched a grant competition called the Capital Readiness Program, which aims to contribute $93.5 million to aid minority entrepreneurs in expanding their businesses.
The Capital Readiness Program intends to “provide funding to incubators and accelerators across the country, with expertise to assist and train minority and other underserved entrepreneurs seeking resources, tools, and technical assistance to start or scale their businesses in high-growth industries such as healthcare, climate resilient technology, asset management, infrastructure, and more,” according to a news release.
The program, which is being administered by the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA), is reportedly the largest program of its kind in the history of the Commerce Department.
“This new program reflects President Biden’s and the Commerce Department’s continued historic commitment to underserved business owners and entrepreneurs,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “During the pandemic, women and minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs were among the hardest hit, often lacking the resources they needed to keep their doors open. We can’t let this happen again. That’s why the Capital Readiness Program prioritizes and encourages resources and tools, such as childcare services, that will ensure more people can launch and scale businesses.”
The Capital Readiness Program is being funded by the Department of Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), a program that provides $10 billion to American territories and Tribal governments with the goal of targeting underserved communities and “promot(ing) entrepreneurship, increas(ing) access to capital and help(ing) businesses grow.”
The Dept. of Commerce intends for the Capital Readiness Program to contribute to the efforts of “entrepreneurs and businesses that are applying, have applied, or plan to apply to SSBCI or other government programs that support small businesses.”
“The Capital Readiness Program will open doors for entrepreneurs,” said Donald Cravins, Jr., under secretary of the Minority Business Development Agency. “The greatest obstacle facing disadvantaged entrepreneurs, especially entrepreneurs of color, is access. MBDA can effectively launch the initiative to help entrepreneurs start and develop their business, access capital through the Department of Treasury’s SSBCI Capital Program, and access networks that understand and address the unique challenges minority entrepreneurs and other underserved entrepreneurs face.”
Groups that will be eligible to apply for the grant competition include non-profit organizations, private sector entities, institutions of higher education such as HBCUs, and consortiums made up of two or more of the above-mentioned eligible applicants.
Furthermore, the competition is going out of its way to incentivize applicants from either of two categories: applicants that focus on providing childcare solutions as a strategic priority and “proposals from organizations that are working to break down economic barriers for underserved communities and support traditionally underrepresented, high-growth industries while growing America’s economy.”
Moving forward, interested entities should note that the application deadline for the grant competition is Feb. 28. After the application deadline, the Commerce Dept. expects to move quickly to make grant awards to the selected organizations.
“(This) will help to lift up a lot of these businesses that haven’t had the financial wherewithal, haven’t had the technical support, the relationships they need to be successful in the long run. The great thing is that it’s being administered by the one agency in the entire federal government whose sole focus is the success, the health of minority and underserved businesses,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves.
“So that’s what this program is all about: supporting and growing that ecosystem that will allow our underserved businesses, our businesses of color, our businesses run by women and veterans all across the country to have that leg up that they haven’t had before.”
