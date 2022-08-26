In Philadelphia, there are 1.8 Black-owned businesses for every 1,000 Black residents, which is 14.6% of all businesses per 1,000 residents, according to a 2020 report on the role of Black and minority businesses by the Center City District.
By comparison, Atlanta, New York and Washington, D.C., all had higher percentages of Black businesses, per 1,000 residents: Washington, D.C., led the way with 29%; Atlanta was second with 19.1%; New York had 15.4%; and only Boston had a smaller percentage at 13.5%, according to the report, which uses U.S. Census Bureau data.
Truist Foundation cited the figures, when it announced Thursday that it awarded a $2.25 million grant to Community First Fund, to support Black, brown, woman-owned businesses and other minority-owned firms who have historically been excluded from accessing capital from traditional lenders.
“We know that this $2.25 million grants will help them, Community First Fund to provide that opportunity that gap funding so business owners and entrepreneurs can grow and expand their businesses,” said Lynette Bell, Truist Foundation president. “But also how do we help them create jobs and expand as a business so they can deal with any disruptions and be resilient?”
The grant will be used to finance about 100 minority-owned businesses and create or retain about 400 jobs.
Bell made her comments in an interview with The Philadelphia Tribune before the announcement. She was joined at the announcement by Bill Rogers, Truist chairman and CEO; Joan M. Brodhead, executive vice president of Community First; Jonathan Bower, Community First chair, board of directors; and Dragan Dodik, Community First senior vice president and chief lending officer.
“One hundred percent of this funding will go towards loans that we make in this market,” said Brodhead Community First senior executive vice president. The fund seeks out small developers who are building in underdeveloped, under served neighborhoods and building affordable housing.
Community First has been in the Philadelphia market for a number of years and has been a community development lending institution for more than 30 years in the state, she said.
“We are focused on wanting to use this fund to make loans to entrepreneurs who are building their businesses and starting theirs,” Brodhead said, especially minority business owners who have had not had access to capital in the past.
The grant will also help Community First launch its Economic Justice Fund, which plans to raise about $50 million in the next five years to support Black, brown, woman-owned and other diverse businesses to help create financial equity and wealth for individuals, businesses and families.
The 2020 Center City District report said more Black businesses are needed to create more jobs for Black residents.
“Black-owned businesses in the city face the double barriers of racism and limited business density in Philadelphia among all racial groups,” the Center City District report stated. “Recovery will require a significant increase in Black-owned businesses and far more robust job growth and business formation among all groups than we experienced during the last 10 years, if we are going to create opportunity for all Philadelphians.”
Formed in 2020, Truist Foundation is a unit of Truist Financial Corp., based in Charlotte, N.C., created by the merger of BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. in 2019. The Truist Foundation seeks to make investments in nonprofit groups to create economic mobility by strengthening small businesses in the communities it serves.
Truist has more than 2,700 branches in 15 states and Washington, D.C., including about a dozen in the Philadelphia area.
“A lot of small businesses, particularly Black and brown business have the hardest part in those first two years growing to making it to that third year,” said Bell, the Truist Foundation president. “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to thrive. We really want to lean in in a different way. We are not just writing checks for the sake of writing checks.”
