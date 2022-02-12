Jeannine A. Cook has kicked off a special effort to uplift Black women-owned businesses located throughout Philadelphia.
The owner of Harriett’s Bookshop is spearheading the “Sisterhood Sit-In: The Trolley Tour” held on Saturdays throughout February and March. The two-hour tour will take visitors for 15-minute stops at five businesses including Franny Lou’s Porch, Freedom Apothecary, Harriett’s Bookshop, Marsh + Mane and Yowie.
The effort comes as Black-owned businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
“Folks may not know, but Black women-owned businesses have been highly affected by the government response to COVID — losing over 40% of our businesses nationwide —this is while many major corporations are actually doing better as result of the pandemic,” Cook, who has taken a wow of silence for February, wrote in an email.
So the goal of the tour is to help preserve and protect the businesses that are still here.
“Across this nation there are decision makers influencing the way businesses are started and sustained without having the slightest idea of the unique strains that our businesses undergo,” Cook wrote in reference to the tour’s importance.
“It is important that like the Underground Railroad in the 1800s and the African American Women’s Club Movement of the early 1900s, and civil rights movement in the ‘60s, and the Black Panthers in the ‘70s, we know that a unified collective is always a stronger and more effective force for social evolution.”
The effort also seeks to bring attention to the racial wealth gap as part of the effort. This refers to the disparity in assets of typical households across race and ethnicity.
“We also hope to bring attention to, and remedy for, the racial wealth gap in this country which is a direct result of hundreds of years of forced free labor followed by Jim Crow, segregation and economic exploitation,” Cook wrote.
“These issues have to be addressed. Folks want to celebrate Black History Month, but would Carter G. Woodson really find the current state of affairs worth celebrating?”
Jenea Robinson, owner of Marsh + Mane, is appreciative of the collective effort to highlight women-owned shops.
“Being one of the businesses on the tour we hear a lot from customers that there’s lots of Black businesses that they would love to support and wouldn’t it be great if they could support them all at once,” said Robinson, whose natural beauty supply shop is based in the Headhouse district.
“We are very spread out across the city. There is no one central location where you can get to all of them at once. So organizing this tour is a great way for people to get a micro-dose of all the businesses at once and hopefully they will see something that they like and discover something new and add one of our businesses to their list of favs.”
Bonkosi Horn, co-owner of Freedom Apothecary, said she’s honored to be a part of the tour.
“I just think it’s a cool way to support Black-women owned businesses in the city,” said Horn, whose Northern Liberties-based wellness boutique opened in 2019. “I just think it’s unique. It’s different and I feel like it’s a way to celebrate — to stand out.”
Horn said her business received a boom during the first year of the pandemic, when efforts were underway to help spur support for Black-owned businesses.
“I think as with anything sometimes it can feel like a trend to support Black businesses, as opposed to it being just something that people and consumers do,” she said.
“I think that many Black businesses have experienced both a boom and stagnation over the last year just due to it being a trend in 2020 and then 2021 happened and it’s like oh we’re still here, we made it through and now where’s that energy, where’s that attention, where’s that support that we saw you participate in last year?”
“We’re still here,” Horn continued. “We’re doing well and we’re finding different ways to kind of build our business and get back into the world so that people aren’t seeing it as a trend and just come to us.”
For tickets and information about the tour visit https://www.wearemuchdifferent.com/sisterhood
