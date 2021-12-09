An ordinance amending the “Food Delivery Services” bill led by Councilmember Cherelle Parker, D-9th District, was passed in City Council Thursday. The bill modifies the limitations on fees that third-party services such as Grub Hub, Door Dash and Uber Eats can charge restaurants.
The original bill was passed during the shutdown during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses struggled to stay open, and delivery services were charging restaurants as much as 30-40 percent in delivery fees.
“They burnt restaurants, and they were already struggling for business due to lockdown orders, and they needed to establish an online presence, in essence to remain successful,” Parker said. “So the legislation that I spearheaded last year kept the fees to 10 percent for the delivery and 5 percent for other fees like marketing.”
The fees will be capped at 15 percent for restaurateurs per order during the declared public health emergency and then 90 days after that. The legislation prohibits these companies from reducing the rates paid to the service delivery drivers. It makes it impossible for these third-party services to garnish the tips and gratuities on deliveries to make up for the lowered delivery fees.
Ben Fileccia, Director of Operations and Strategy of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, thanked the council for what he called “a willingness to take on such a tough issue, and for efforts to help save restaurants in Philly at a time when they’re needed the most.”
Parker acknowledged that some of these third-party vendors are not happy with the legislation and are framing it as a permanent cap on fees, which he says is not valid.
“We’re going to be watching the implementation of this new legislation like white on rice, and trust me, we will hear from the restaurants as soon as something is not going right,” Parker said. “And I believe we can move forward in a way that’s beneficial for restaurants, but I also want this to work for third-party delivery companies because I have a lot of friends and family and constituents who work for these companies.”
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, had legislation passed to allow the Special Committee on Gun Violence to hold hearings examining the link between domestic violence and gun violence. In 2021 there has been a 106 percent increase in homicides that came from domestic-related incidents. As of Wednesday, there had been 37 domestic-related homicides this year.
An ordinance by Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, Councilmember Curtis Jone, D-4th District, and Councilmember At-Large Katherine Gilmore Richardson amending the legislation for Appointments to Citizens Police Oversight Commission was passed during Thursday’s hearing.
“The Civilian Police Oversight Commission is an important reform, conceived by City Council and approved by the people of Philadelphia,” Clarke said in September. “It’s equally important that the board of the new commission encompass a diverse range of voices and residents who reflect Philadelphia’s many varied neighborhoods.”
Councilmember At-Large Isaiah Thomas had reservations about the bill in question.
“I want to thank all of the people who work very diligently on the Citizens Police Oversight Committee,” Thomas said. “I did vote yes on it today, but I do want to put on the record some of my concerns and how I was a little reluctant to vote yes. I think that we have to monitor what we’re doing as it relates to looking at the long-term ramifications of the legislation, specifically looking at the fact that it’s a citizen’s oversight.”
Thomas said he wants to make sure constituents are leading, and that the citizens’ oversight does not overshadow and take over.
“I’m excited to see what this committee is going to produce as it relates to who gets recommended for the Oversight Committee,” Thomas continued. “I am well aware of the intentions of the people who are on the selection committee as well as my colleagues on council.
