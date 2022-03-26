The Enterprise Center’s work to help revitalize the historic 52nd Street corridor is being boosted by a significant financial investment.
U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans has secured $1 million in funding for The Enterprise Center’s 52nd Street Initiative that will develop a mixed-use, entrepreneurial hub for food, retail and service business development.
The funds will be used toward the construction of the new 277 Community & Business Resource Center. The center, which will be at 277 52nd St., is projected to open by the end of this year.
The financial boost comes as the commercial strip is grappling with years of disinvestment and was adversely impacted by civil unrest, the economic downturn and shutdowns related to COVID-19.
“West Philadelphia is extremely important to this city, this state, and this country,” Evans said during a press conference that drew elected officials, business owners and community members. “This is an anchor and we will bring it back.”
“I say often that neighborhoods like this — which is the front door of our community — need program dollars,” said Della Clark, president/CEO of The Enterprise Center.
“They don’t get extra capital to bring about the change that we need to see. This is a very historic day because this is the first of many more dollars to come to this area to remove the stain of decay.”
As part of the initiative, all the construction being done at 277 Community & Business Resource Center is being done by minority contractors. The project will create 20 permanent jobs including property manager, janitorial staff, client relations, marketing/website, accounting/operations and leasing agents.
Clark noted that TEC has purchased the building at 24 S. 52nd St. and is planning to open a restaurant that serves healthy food by 2023.
Evans addressed partnering with elected officials such as State Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-Philadelphia, and City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District, to secure financial resources for the commercial corridor.
“Today marks the beginning of our resurgence,” Gauthier said. “This is the resurgence of 52nd Street after a very hard time and us staking our claim that this is going to continue to be a thriving commercial corridor and center for commerce here in West Philadelphia.”
Bruce Katz, executive director for the Nowak Metro Finance Lab at Drexel University, said the federal investment is an on-the-ground example of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better initiative.
“There are hundreds and hundreds of 52nd Street corridors all over the U.S. that have the same conditions as this place,” Katz stated.
“The promise of this money is to build, grow, scale Black Latino business along vibrant and vital commercial corridors all over this country.”
Shuja Moore, 52nd Street corridor manager for TEC, said everything that the organization is doing on 52nd Street is to maintain economic development for Black and brown people.
“We want to make sure that we grow as a community and what we thrive as a community,” Moore said. “As people talk about gentrification and the changes and people being displaced, The Enterprise Center is sitting as a stronghold here to make sure that our Black and brown businesses stay here.”
During the event, Tiffany Ward, owner of Nv My Eyewear, thanked TEC for their efforts in helping to beautify storefronts on 52nd Street.
“It kind of makes people want to shop more on 52nd Street,” Ward said. “It brings a different of clientele to 52nd Street who are able to support people within that community. So on behalf of my business, I would just like to thank The Enterprise Center and Della Clark and her entire team for always being the entity that I can go to, to help my business grow.”
