The Enterprise Center has rolled out a new effort to provide services to small businesses in underserved areas.
This week the nonprofit officially launched the Curbside Business Services “Biz on Wheels” vehicle to bring legal, marketing and accounting services directly to minority business owners along commercial corridors throughout the region.
“This new Biz on Wheels vehicle is an absolute game-changer for our small business services team,” Della Clark, president and CEO of The Enterprise Center said in a news release.
“During the pandemic, we heard directly from our small business owners that time and access to digital technology were the two largest barriers preventing them from advancing their business goals. We designed this vehicle to provide comprehensive services on-the-go, bringing a team of small business experts directly to the front door of those often-overlooked businesses.”
The Enterprise Center will utilize the vehicle on a weekly basis, visiting commercial corridors throughout the Greater Philadelphia region, including South Jersey and Delaware. The specially-outfitted sprinter van has onboard scanning and faxing tools, allowing business owners to leave their consultation with a complimentary flash drive, including all their critical documentation.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy and when they thrive, that has positive and lasting impact in neighborhoods all over the city,” Karen Fegely, deputy commerce director for Neighborhood Business Services at the City of Philadelphia.
“Providing our commercial corridors with on-the-spot access to development services and resources to grow will generate wealth that directly benefits those communities."
"The City of Philadelphia is proud to support this innovative initiative to give our business owners a boost, especially minority owners and retail establishments that have been heavily impacted by the pandemic," she continued.
"As we work together to rebound in the wake of the pandemic, thanks to programs like this, we can make our continued economic recovery truly equitable.”
The Enterprise Center is currently working with commercial corridor managers and local Chambers of Commerce to schedule visits throughout the region. Curbside vehicle schedule information will be posted on The Enterprise Center’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.
The vehicle launch is in partnership with Mt. Airy, USA, The African American Chamber of Commerce, Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia and Beech Companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.