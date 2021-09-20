Terry Funeral Home Inc., recently earned membership in Selected Independent Funeral Homes, an international association.
“We are pleased to welcome Terry Funeral Home Inc. to our association,” Selected Independent Funeral Homes Executive Director/CEO Robert J. Paterkiewicz said in a news release.
“Affiliation with Selected Independent Funeral Homes is considered an honor because of the high standards of funeral service that are required to receive an invitation to become a member.”
Terry Funeral Home opened its first location in July 1938 in Pleasantville, N.J., expanding to a second location in Philadelphia in December 1938 which became the primary location for all business in 1943.
Paul S. Terry Jr. owned and operated Terry Funeral Home along with his wife and two sons until March 2000 when Gregory T. Burrell became the new president. Keeping with tradition, Burrell continues to serve as president and operates the business with his son maintaining the family business structure started by Paul S. Terry Sr.
Under Burrell’s leadership, Terry Funeral Home serves the community by donating to local churches and service organizations as well as sponsoring fundraisers for UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and yearly tickets for children to attend circus performances.
The business has handled funeral services for some of Philadelphia’s legends and leaders including Billy Kyle, the piano player for Louis Armstrong’s Band; Paul Robeson, athlete, singer, actor and civil rights activist; Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander, the first African-American woman to receive a doctorate in the U.S. and the first woman to receive a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School; former U.S. Rep. Lucien Blackwell and C. DeLores Tucker, noted civil rights activist and president of the National Congress of Negro Women.
Founded in 1917 as National Selected Morticians, Selected Independent Funeral Homes is an international association of approximately 1,200 independent funeral service establishments. Membership in the association is by invitation and is extended only after a thorough review of character, service, performance and facilities.
“As independently owned and operated firms, our members are truly vested in their communities,” Paterkiewicz said.
“Terry Funeral Home Inc., like all our members, takes seriously their responsibility and dedication to providing the best possible funeral service to their friends and neighbors.”
