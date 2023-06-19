Teamsters-UPS

In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017 file photo, a UPS driver takes his truck on a delivery route in New York.

Thousands of Teamster UPS drivers across the United States authorized a strike Friday, bringing the country a step closer to what would be among the largest work stoppages in decades.

An authorization vote does not does not mean that a strike will happen, but it gives Teamsters union leaders the right to call for a national walkout if a contract deal is not reached in negotiations before July 31. It would be the first strike to threaten the nation’s transportation infrastructure system since the last time UPS employees went on strike 26 years ago and the largest of any industry since the 1950s.

