When Shannon Morales launched Tribaja, she sought to empower Black and Latinx tech professionals to free upskilling programs and inclusive workplaces.
Now she’s gearing up for Tribaja’s signature Diversitech Summit, which runs from March 16 to March 18. The event provides participants with career exploration and development in technology through workshops and panel discussions from carefully selected career changers.
“The tech summit is a three-day virtual summit that allows professionals that are interested in the tech industry and are already in the industry to have the opportunity to explore different careers, hear success stories from career changers and learn about where the biggest opportunities are for professionals that are under supported in this space,” Morales said.
The event will provide on-the-spot interviews with more than 10 employers including Lyft, DoorDash, Greenhouse, Koalafi, Square and others dedicated to diversifying their talent pool in tech.
Participants can also tap into networking and mentorship opportunities within Tribaja’s tech tribe. Community partners of Diversitech include companies such as General Assembly, Tree House, Launch Code, Hopeworks and Karat.
The summit wraps up with a closing reception on March 18 that will be held at W Philadelphia’s Wet Deck Bar, 1439 Chestnut St.
The summit comes as there is still a diversity problem within the tech industry. A Kapor Center report found that Black talent represents just 5% of the tech workforce.
Employers focus on recruiting senior level talent is leading to a lack of diversity, Morales said.
“I think the demand is really heavy on senior level talent right now,” she said. “Companies want to scale their businesses and they want to do it fast and therefore they are going to senior level engineers to lead a lot of those tech projects and digital transformation initiatives that they have.”
She noted the diversity in tech movement really isn’t mature enough yet to build the pipeline with only senior level candidates.
“We really need to develop the candidates that are more early and mid-level candidates with zero to two years experience because that is where we are right now,” said Morales, who started Tribaja when she felt the effects of unconscious bias while working in a white and male-dominated industry.
“If we get to a point to where our candidates are good and they are developed, then we’re going to see a growth in those mid- and senior-level candidates that are more diverse in terms of cultural and gender diversity. Employers need to do a better job of cultivating that talent.”
For registration information about the upcoming summit visit https://www.tribaja.co/diversitech-2022
