Ramona Hood is the first Black woman to head a FedEx subsidiary in the company’s 47-year history
Hood has worked for the Ohio-based company since 1991. She was then a 19-year-old single mother in need of a full-time job while she took classes at night. Starting out as a receptionist working during business hours for Roberts Express, which later turned into FedEx Custom Critical.
“I wasn’t thinking this was going to be my career and I’d be here for 28 years,” says Hood. “I was a young mother. I wanted a job that had a stable shift that would allow me to do college courses as appropriate.”
Since then Hood has worked hard to climb the corporate ladder within the company from heading subsidiary FedEx Truckload Brokerage to obtaining an officer position at FedEx Supply Chain in 2016. Later returning to FedEx Custom Critical for an executive position. She currently holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Walsh University and Executive MBA from Case Western Reserve University.
In her new duties as CEO, Hood is looking to gain useful insight from employees, customers and independent contractors driving for Custom Critical to help take the company to a new level.
