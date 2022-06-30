Brooke Davis, photographed Thursday, June 30, 2022 in McDonough, Ga., has been struggling with medical debt. Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid medical debt on the reports that banks, potential landlords and others use to judge creditworthiness. The companies also will start giving people a year to resolve delinquent medical debt that has been sent to collections before reporting it — up from six months previously. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)