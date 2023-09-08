The Supreme Court

Thousands of Black, Latino and other minority business owners are scrambling to prove that their race puts them at a "social disadvantage" after a federal judge declared a key provision of a popular Small Business Administration (SBA) program unconstitutional, extending the U.S. Supreme Court's recent retreat from affirmative action.

The SBA's 8(a) Business Development program was meant to open a pipeline to billions in government contracting dollars for historically disadvantaged groups. But in July, a federal judge in Tennessee struck down a provision of the program that equated race with social disadvantage.

