Rob Wonderling will be stepping down from leading the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia next year.
He will officially depart from the chamber June 30, 2022. Until then, he will remain as president and CEO of the business advocacy organization. A search committee is starting the process to identify a new CEO.
In 2019, Wonderling informed the chamber’s leadership that he would not seek a renewal of his three-year employment agreement so as to provide time for organizational and leadership succession. He has been leading the organization since August 2009.
At the outbreak of COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, Wonderling committed to serve the chamber and the business community in the early and uncertain days of the global pandemic while at the same time reaffirming his plans to depart in June 2022.
“I am so grateful to Rob for his 12 years of service to the chamber and his relentless devotion to our members,” Susan Jacobson, chair of the chamber, said in a memo to the organization’s Board of Directors.
“Rob has always put the chamber first, which is characteristic of who he is and personifies the spirit of service he has brought to his work.”
For more than a decade under Wonderling’s leadership, Jacobson said the chamber has evolved into a more focused, collaborative, impactful and financially viable organization.
She highlighted some of the chamber’s accomplishments made under Wonderling’s leadership, including building a robust set of best practice programming for diversity, equity and inclusion and creating the public/private “Recharge and Recover” post-pandemic inclusive economic recovery plan for the city and Greater Philadelphia region.
