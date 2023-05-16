As the city of Philadelphia gears up for the impending mayoral election, the Center City District (CCD) has released a new report showing that people are visiting Center City more frequently now than at any time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report, “Downtown Vitality: A Deeper Look Into Office Trends,” analyzed recent pedestrian traffic in Center City and the results of a survey of the downtown office sector in finding that “pedestrian activity in Center City has continued its gradual two-year upward trend, buoyed by a substantial ongoing increase in downtown residents as well as the return of visitors and a slower but notable return of office workers,” according to a news release.
“Some academic and media narratives that declare the death of offices do not align with either our pedestrian counts nor with what we’re hearing from many of the businesses who responded to our survey,” said CCD President Paul Levy.
“There has been a gradual but steady increase in the number of people returning to the office district. Like a very cool spring when the leaves open slowly, change from day to day may be imperceptible but the cumulative change is significant.”
The report found that pedestrian volumes in Center City had rebounded to 79% of pre-pandemic levels with more residents now living downtown than in the year before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, the return of workers to the office has moved at a slower pace with office workers returning to Center City still at 56% of 2019 levels, although overall April 2023 worker levels were 14% higher than in April 2022 showing slow but steady growth.
In accumulating the data that led to the report’s findings, the CCD distributed a survey, focused on the trends involving workers returning to the office, to 250 organizations located in Center City or University City.
Of the 64 organizations that responded to the survey, 76% said that workers were in the office at least three days a week, while just 23% said that their workers were in office five days per week. None of the respondents said they had gone fully remote, with most incorporating a mix of remote and in-office work.
When asked as to what they saw as barriers to returning workers to the office full-time, the survey respondents cited the change in worker expectations regarding the availability of remote work as the number one limiting factor. Also in play was the second highest response from the participating organizations which was their belief that fully going back to in-office work would limit their ability to attract the best job candidates.
According to Levy, the best way for the city to continue to trend in the right direction will be to continue to make Center City a destination that pedestrians and workers actively seek out and travel to as opposed to staying home. Towards that end, the CCD has doubled its public safety staff and plans on expanding its collaboration with downtown office buildings to bring additional social and entertainment events in the spring.
“Cities are not the passive results of immutable trends. They are acts of creation: the results of business, civic and political leadership. Conditions have changed substantially in the last three years but the objectives remain the same: a clean, safe and attractive city with vibrant sidewalks and public spaces; innovating organizations that create jobs with living wages; and opportunities for people of all educational and skill levels. These objectives require in-person leadership, not actions by remote control,” Levy said.
