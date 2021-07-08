Victoria Tyson has been dealing with various setbacks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but she is determined to have her business survive.
“I come from a family of entrepreneurs and they always had unstoppable spirits," said Tyson, proprietor of Victoria’s Kitchen and Catering Soul Food Restaurant.
"As a Black business owner it’s always been challenging, but challenge is nothing new to us. We’re resilient. We come back. We bounce back," she said. "So when COVID came, I was like, bye COVID, because you’re going to get a punch in the face from us.”
When the pandemic hit, Tyson dealt with a lack of capital and limited staff and wondered if her West Oak Lane-based business was going to make it. But her customers' support gave her the motivation to keep going.
On Wednesday, she opened her restaurant’s dining room for the first time since the pandemic-induced shutdown.
Victoria’s Kitchen became the first grant recipient of the National Urban League and PepsiCo Foundation’s $10 million Black Restaurant Accelerator Program. The initiative seeks to support 500 Black restaurant owners in 12 cities during the next five years.
Tyson plans to use her $10,000 grant to revamp the business's technology and website and work with a human resources consultant who can help her hire and retain talent.
She addressed the importance of restaurant owners receiving mentorship, as she thanked the National Urban League and PepsiCo for the award.
“We all know how to fry some chicken and make food and do all of those good things but we need the mentorship of business — taking the business and actually making it a business so it is wealth-building for our families, so we can come out of whatever we’ve been in,” Tyson said during a news conference in front of her restaurant.
“I’ve always said that I don’t want anybody to give me anything, just give me an opportunity or show me where the door is so I can open it for myself.”
The Black Restaurant Accelerator Program seeks to provide support to Black-owned businesses, like Victoria’s Kitchen, through access to capital, technical assistance, mentorship, inventory management and marketing support.
Victoria’s Kitchen joins other grant recipients such as the Historic Takoma Station Tavern in Washington, D.C., Beaucoup Eats and Addis NOLA in New Orleans, and Local Green Atlanta and Slutty Vegan in Atlanta.
Marc Morial, president and CEO of the National Urban League, highlighted the importance of having a program to help Black-owned businesses that were disproportionately impacted during the pandemic. He said 41% of Black-owned businesses were forced to close in the pandemic, while 17% of white-owned businesses closed.
“Neither number is a good number, but the disproportionality underscored the crisis that this pandemic carried out on the economy of many urban communities and many Black entrepreneurs,” Morial said.
“So at some point in time when we face these challenges, we talk about them, we analyze them, we study them," he continued. "But at some point, it’s time for study and analysis and talking to end and for action to begin. This program is about action.”
C.D. Glin, PepsiCo Foundation vice president and global head of philanthropy, said the initiative is designed to help restaurants establish new enterprises and revenue streams that can help them grow, scale up and become self-sustainable.
“The investment that the PepsiCo Foundation and the National Urban League are making in Black entrepreneurs here in Philadelphia and cities across the country is proof of what we can accomplish through locally focused corporate citizenship, community collaboration and partnership and a joint vision for the future in equity, opportunity and advancement,” he said.
"As a global food and beverage company, PepsiCo is committed to helping make the food industry equitable and inclusive," Glin said. "The gravity of the crisis facing Black restaurants today cannot be overstated. It is one that leaves the lives and livelihoods of Black Americans at stake."
Tyson has worked with the Urban League of Philadelphia's Entrepreneurship Center since 2012. She credits the organization with showing her how to build a business and helping her through ups and downs.
"When she came to us, she already had the talent and the skill," said Andrea Custis, president and CEO of the Urban League of Philadelphia. "She also had the dream and the drive. What the Entrepreneurship Center did was to help her to take all of that and translate it to be a successful business."
She gave Tyson accolades for facing the pandemic with "grit, determination and spirit."
