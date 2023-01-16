Dozens of Black, brown and immigrant Philadelphia International Airport food service workers, who are members of UNITE HERE Philly Local 274, picketed and rallied at the airport’s Terminal B on Friday.
The workers said they are seeking free health care for over 95% of the workforce and holiday pay for all workers. They were joined by other union members, community supporters, clergy and political allies, including Sen. Nikil Saval, City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and Councilmember Isaiah Thomas.
“This weekend, we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. He not only fought for civil rights, but he also fought for economic rights,” Johnson said. “The Philadelphia International Airport is the people’s airport. Health care rights are human rights.”
On June 15, 2022, after four years of bargaining, OTG got an agreement with UNITE HERE Local 274 members for a new union contract with significant job improvements, such as wage increases, retro pay, free health care, paid time off, and holiday pay for tipped workers. OTG runs all the food service in Terminal B, Terminal F’s Local Tavern, and Terminal C’s Sky Asian, and is the largest food service operator at the airport, employing 235 bartenders, cooks, cashiers, dishwashers, restaurant servers and support staff. The workers said the company still hasn’t signed the June contract agreement.
