Prominent Philadelphia-based construction company IMC Construction announced that Michael Lloyd will become the new president and majority stakeholder, a move which the organization says will make IMC the largest minority-owned commercial construction company on the East Coast.
In a news release, the organization said that Lloyd’s ascension, following the tenure of Robert Cottone who will continue as Chairman of the IMC board of directors, will also make IMC one of the largest minority-owned commercial general contractors in the country.
“IMC Construction is presented with a unique opportunity to integrate diversity into a business sector that is historically under-represented. I look forward to using my position to empower other like-minded companies to prioritize their diversity and inclusion efforts,” Lloyd said.
“IMC is currently doing this work internally by intentionally and strategically partnering with talented minority contractors and providing them with ample resources for growth. We have an obligation to our team and sub(con)tractors to continue progressing. I live by our mission statement, “Improving Lives and Environments,” and am determined to ensure that my legacy will reflect it.”
IMC is the largest locally-owned commercial general contractor in the Greater Philadelphia area with reported revenue of more than $400 million in 2022. Headquartered in Malvern, PA, the IMC has offices in PA and NJ and has been in existence for nearly 50 years.
According to reports, Lloyd has said that his biggest focuses as he enters his new role are expanding the company’s minority subcontractor program, training and developing a new group of leaders at the company, expanding IMC’s reach in the advanced manufacturing sector and eventually opening an office in Washington, D.C. as the business expands.
Cottone, who had previously led IMC for 20 years as president and remains the second largest shareholder, said that from his perspective Lloyd’s “varied leadership background and in depth understanding of IMC’s values and culture” have made him “uniquely qualified” to lead IMC from this point forward.
“The transition also creates the opportunity for the next generation of executive leadership to emerge while enhancing our ability to create expanded and inclusive career opportunities as we continue our strategic expansion as one of the leading independent commercial general contracting firms in the country,” said Cottone.
