Easter weekend usually means an extended weekend with no-school for area students. The Philadelphia School District school and most of the local charter schools closed for Good Friday and some will be closed for Easter Monday.
That means time to shop downtown and hang out with friends, for some kids. Maybe, if they’re old enough, a date at the AMC Theater, or a walk through the Fashion District shopping center.
But soon, kids may need a third wheel on those dates if they are under age 18, and they are going to have to get Mommy or Daddy or a grown-up to shop along. And for good reason, following the outrageous conduct off hundreds of teens last Thursday in Center City leading to injury of a police officer.
But for now, as long as kids observe the Fashion District Mall’s Code of Conduct, they’ll be OK, said the Fashion District’s management office.
“Those who fail or refuse to leave the Center after being asked based upon a violation of the Code may be subject to arrest,” according to the Fashion District’s website.
Philly’s Fashion District mall — they hope to soon require students under age 18 to be accompanied by an adult.
Other businesses in the Philadelphia area have made policy changes or have closed stores due to out-of-order teens and pre-teens. A group of nearly 100 kids — some as young as 10 to 13 — responded to a social media dare to loot a Wawa in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section. On a Saturday night around 8 p.m., a crowd of looters arrived and trashed the Wawa, threw items at clerks and jumped on top of cars outside of the store. Those kids who were caught faced charges of criminal mischief, vandalism, theft and felony riot.
About a month before, Wawa had to call police for extra security at one of its Center City locations due to a group of unruly teens who pepper-sprayed an employee.
The incidents led some downtown businesses to put up signs, saying no underage children are allowed without an adult. Chick-Fil-A in neighboring Royersford, Montgomery County, has banned kids under age 16 from dining there without an adult present. The teens may come in to purchase food, but must to take it to-go if they are without an adult chaperone. The store said they know that there are a lot of good kids, but they are all “just going to have to deal with this blanket rule.”
The Fashion District’s Code of Conduct, for now, specifies that the mall will not tolerate threatening, fighting or hitting. No firearms are allowed or knives over 2 inches in length. No damaging or destroying property, no alcohol or narcotics and no smoking within 20 feet of the entrance.
Central High School student honor student LaRaine Bacchus, 15, said that she thinks that the whole Fashion District incident was ridiculous.
“I think that for a group of kids to gather in one place at the specific time like that — the whole thing must have been pre-planned. They should figure out how that whole situation occurred,” she said. “And only four or five kids have been arrested. I hope they catch up to more of them.”
As for the mall management considering banning kids under age 18 without a guardian, LaRaine said it makes sense.
“Teens should have the freedom to go where they want to go,” she said, but added that it’s understandable for the mall to respond by banning kids without adult supervision after a certain time. “They should just extend it to a later time like 4 pm or 5 pm,” before they check out the after-school shoppers, LaRaine said.
She said the incident might make her a little reticent about shopping in Center City.
“I would think twice about going now. But it wouldn’t stop me from going with a good group of friends if I had a way home,” since it’s still allowed, LaRaine said. “Really, downtown is kind of far for me to go to see a movie, anyway,” she added.
Student Quincy Sullivan, 15, is a nineth-grader at Science Leadership Academy in the city. He is an excellent student and a member of the school’s basketball team.
“Those kids need to to be held accountable for their actions,” he said of the nearly 400 teens who rioted in Center City a few days ago. “That wasn’t the right thing to do.”
As for banning teens under age 18 after 2 p.m., he said, “it’s a good rule. It’s not too early. Anything can happen at any time.”
Would he feel uncomfortable shopping downtown, now, because of the incident?
“I have friends I can trust who wouldn’t do anyone any harm,” Quincy said, but, “I go to the mall with my mom, anyway.”
