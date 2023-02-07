Business leaders and elected officials gathered as Visit Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) hosted the 2023 Philadelphia Tourism Outlook event, aimed at giving the public a look ahead at the city’s tourism forecast leading up to a series of major events taking place in 2026.
Co-hosted by Angela Val, president/CEO of Visit Philadelphia, and Gregg Caren, president and CEO of the PHLCVB, the major focus of the event was the lead-up to 2026 when the city is set to host a variety of major activities centered around the 250th anniversary of the United States, including the FIFA (Fédération Internationale De Football Association) World Cup and the MLB (Major League Baseball) All-Star Game.
At a panel discussion aimed at providing a “sneak peek” at the city’s plans for 2026, leaders representing various Philadelphia-centric organizations gave their input into what should be expected as the city gears up for what is set to be a game-changing year for tourism in the community.
Michael DelBene, the president/CEO of Welcome America, said that from his perspective what began as a commemoration in the light of the nation’s 250th anniversary has grown into a “once in a generation confluence of global events on a scale of which Philadelphia has never, ever seen before.”
“The preparations for 2026, which are already underway, and the investments that are going to be made to get ready for 2026 are going to spark a renaissance for this city. This is an unprecedented level of planning and investment and preparations that’s going to come. So when you think about economic impact and you think about workforce development and infrastructure improvements and transformational programming, that’s going to happen. All of this that is going to be stood up in preparation for 2026 means that what it’s going to leave behind is a fundamentally different city. The trajectory of Philadelphia will change forever in 2027 and beyond.”
Danielle DiLeo Kim, the president/CEO of Philadelphia250, described how her organization is working on creating neighborhood gateways for the 250th anniversary as well as creating a community of partners that will create their own unique programming for the event.
“We want the 250th to be an opportunity where people can really feel a personal connection and recognize and celebrate challenges and commemorate this anniversary in their own unique way,” she said. “(Also) we really hope to expand the collective understanding of American history by highlighting the untold and under-told stories of Philadelphia’s history, by showcasing the many diverse people and places that we have, because Philadelphia’s history is American history, and that’s absolutely worth celebrating.”
Val, whose organization is handling the marketing, advertising and branding for 2026’s festivities, spoke about how Visit Philadelphia will need “the work of every attraction and restaurant and museum as we build an overarching theme for us to promote” the anniversary on a “greater scale” than what has been seen before in the city.
“We understand that in this country, whether you were here first or if you were dragged here against your will or you were a person persecuted in pain here or knew in a better life, all of us have contributed to the United States and what we have become,” she said. “There’ve been some steps back and some steps forward. We will interpret that celebration in many, many different ways. The United States has also been a place where our music and our food and our culture and our fashion have influenced … the world. (So) we want to make sure that those things are also brought into the celebration.”
Meg Kane, the Host City Executive Officer for Philadelphia Soccer 2026, spoke about the unique global audience that the 2026 World Cup event will bring to the city.
“(It’s) just an opportunity for an unprecedented economic impact and visitor experience for the city of Philadelphia,” Kane said. “What I think is so special about the World Cup, and what I think everyone in this room will come to appreciate, is that the fans that will come here, and we expect close to 500,000 fans in the 30-day period just for the World Cup, they will come here and they will remind us of ourselves. They are as passionate and as knowledgeable about sports as we are. … So I think that we have such a unique experience ahead of us.”
Ultimately, Maria Grasso, the senior vice president, convention division of PHLCVB, summed it all up by saying that the “runway for a year like 2026 started in 2016” and praised the “great success” the city has had so far in making Philadelphia a global destination in 2026, but added that, “we still have some more work to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.