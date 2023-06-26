PHA graduates

Graduates of PHA's entrepreneur fellowship program sell their goods at the agency's Juneteenth Bazaar at the John F. Street Center, 11th & Popular Sts.  —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ ABDUL SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Adriana Williams has launched two businesses in Kensington, one is ADW, which sells clothing and another which teaches people how to sew. She has managed to get her goods sold on urbanoutfitters.com.

“In today’s age, fast fashion is most times unsustainable, unethical and not eco-friendly,” Williams said. Anyone can buy cheap clothing of poor quality that won’t last very long, she said.

