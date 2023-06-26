Adriana Williams has launched two businesses in Kensington, one is ADW, which sells clothing and another which teaches people how to sew. She has managed to get her goods sold on urbanoutfitters.com.
“In today’s age, fast fashion is most times unsustainable, unethical and not eco-friendly,” Williams said. Anyone can buy cheap clothing of poor quality that won’t last very long, she said.
“While finding a quality dress may cost you hundreds of dollars,” Williams said. “Making your own dress can be cheaper, long-lasting AND fun! You’ll find yourself spending less, learning a skill and the dress will be tailored to you.”
Williams, who grew up in Kensington, took her passion for fashion to Howard University in Washington, D.C. and taught herself to sew while in college. At Howard, she participated in fashion shows and related events in the D.C. area. When Williams returned to Philadelphia from college, she started teaching people how to sew. Her other business Sew with W, does just that.
Since 2021, Williams is among more than two dozen Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA) residents to complete its entrepreneur fellowship program making them eligible to do business with PHA. The classes are taught by industry experts, some PHA officials and groups like the Temple University Small Business Development Center.
Upon completion of the six-month fellowship, participants receive a $3,000 small business grant; $2,000 in books and small business resources; the necessary licenses and certifications and an opportunity for free office space, along with access to computers, fax machines and other services.
So far, PHA has invested about $250,000 helping these entrepreneurs and has spent another $30,000 with these home grown vendors.
“The whole underlying objective is really to give our residents multiple pathways to economic mobility. We understand that there are some residents who might benefit from going to college, said Kelvin Jeremiah, PHA president and CEO. “But we also understand that there are those who are businesses minded and would make good entrepreneurial leaders that will help sustain the communities that they are in. So we wanted to make sure that we providing this entrepreneur program as a pathway for residents.”
Nichole Tillman, a PHA spokesperson, said many residents have experience doing things like cooking baking or making products like candle, or sewing like Williams.
“They are intimidated by the government regulations and licenses,” Tillman said. “How can we get them from their kitchens, from making their candles in their living rooms, to a real place of business. We also recognized that you need money to do this. We not only gave them resources, but actually our funding behind it to help them build their business.”
The idea was the brain child of Asia Coney, president of the PHA Resident Advisory Board, who lobbied for the program for years and helped design it with Jeremiah.
Last week, PHA held a Juneteenth Bazaar at the John F. Street Center., at 11th and Popular Sts., which allowed the fellows to sell their goods to the public and other residents.
“It’s critical, it sounds like a very good program,” said Ivanhoe Smith, Managing Partner of, Coral Island Investments. “The problem that trips up a lot of entrepreneurs, not just Black entrepreneurs, is the record keeping requirements and legitimacy requirements, like licenses, etc. That grant seems small, but filing with the state to get your LLC and other start-up requirements cost about $2,000-to-$3000, which a lot of people don’t have.”
Nevertheless, Smith said, as entrepreneurs grow, access to capital typically becomes a problem.
But he acknowledged that there are a number of programs that a trying to meet that need.
For example, in May, Comcast Corp. said its Comcast RISE program will open another round of funding between June 1 and June 30, for 100 $5,000 grants, along with marketing and technology resources. Interested business owners should go to the website: www.ComcastRISE.com. RISE stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment.
Since 2020, Comcast RISE said it has met its goal of helping 13,000 business nation owned by women and people of color, including $2 million in grants to 200 small businesses in the Philadelphia area.
Exelon Corp., the parent company of Philadelphia Electric Co., launched the Racial Equity Capital Fund (RECF) in 2022, in partnership with RockCreek Group, one of the world's largest diverse-owned global investment firms and United Bank of Philadelphia, locally. In the next three years, RECF plans to make debt and equity financing in minority-owned business in PECO service areas.
In 2021, Amazon said it would invest $150 million in the next four years to empower Black entrepreneurs through its Black Business Accelerator program. Since then, the program has provided financial assistance, strategic business education and coaching, along with advertising and market support to Black businesses.
And in 2021, Goldman Sachs launched it’s One Million Black Women program, with a goal of helping a million Black women by 2030. The company then said it would commit $10 billion for capital investment along with $100 million in philanthropic funds with an emphasis on access to capital, affordable housing, digital connectivity, financial health, health care, job creation and workforce advancement.
