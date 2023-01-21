Giana Campbell
The Camden Education Fund welcomes Giana Campbell as its new executive director.
“On behalf of the board of directors, we’re thrilled to welcome Giana to the Camden Education Fund,” said Falynn Miligan, board chairperson. “Giana brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to serving children in our community. We’re excited about the next chapter of CEF under Giana’s leadership.”
Campbell will oversee all facets of the organization, including driving the mission, fundraising, operations, local and statewide advocacy, and engagement with the board of directors.
Prior to joining CEF, Campbell was the senior director of external affairs for Uncommon Schools, a nonprofit that manages public K-12 schools in Camden and Newark, N.J., Massachusetts and New York.
Previously, Campbell worked for the Tennessee Department of Education as the Director of Assessment Design.
She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. has bachelor’s degrees in English and political science and a master’s of public policy from the University of Virginia.
Jovan Ellis
Jovan Ellis has been named the Digital Content Manager of Visit Philadelphia.
Before that he was content developer and program/curriculum specialist at the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation.
He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in game design, master’s in and a master’s in executive leadership, all from Champlain College.
Aldustus Jordan
Aldustus (A.J.) Jordan recently joined Vanguard as Head of Community Stewardship and The Vanguard Group Foundation.
A.J. is an accomplished leader with over 15 years of experience in both the private and public sectors, and a strong track record of developing highly effective partnerships and programs that positively impact children, families and communities.
In his new role at Vanguard, A.J. will drive forward our dedication to serving the communities where our crew and clients live and work.
Rosalind Lee
Pennsylvania Family Support Alliance (PFSA), the state leader in child abuse prevention, announced the appointment of Dr. Rosalind Lee to serve as vice chair of its Board of Directors.
“Our organization is delighted and very fortunate to have Dr. Lee assume the role of Vice Chair on our Board of Directors,” Angela Liddle, president/CEO of PFSA.
Lee, a Philadelphia resident, serves as regional director of Pennsylvania operations for Progressive Life Center (PLC). PLC is a community-based organization dedicated to improving the delivery of human services to individuals and families. The organization provides services to youth and families living in Philadelphia, Delaware County, Baltimore, Newark Del.; Montgomery, Md., Landover, Md., and Washington, D.C.
Prior to her role at PLC, she was a child welfare administrator, therapist, trainer, quality improvement analyst, social worker, and family services advocate. She has more than 30 years of experience in the field of human services.
Lee has a doctorate in management from the University of Maryland, a master’s in African American Studies from Temple University, and a bachelor’s in English from Johnson C. Smith University.
