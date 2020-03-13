Steve Bertil
Steve Bertil has joined Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg LLP as an associate in its Real Estate and Finance Department.
Bertil focuses his practice on representing businesses, developers, investors, property owners and community associations on matters related to real estate development, zoning and land use, government and regulatory affairs, community development, code violations, commercial litigation and tax assessment appeals.
Prior to joining the firm, Bertil worked at a boutique law firm in Philadelphia and represented various city agencies and departments in code enforcement surrounding land use, zoning and property maintenance.
Harold T. Epps
Harold T. Epps will join Diversified Search as senior adviser on March 16.
In his new role, he will work on business development across Diversified Search’s 16 industry and functional practices. Epps will split his time between Diversified Search and Bellevue Strategies, the government relations firm he recently joined as adviser on economic development projects.
Epps is the former commerce director for the City of Philadelphia; before that, he was president and CEO of PRWT Services.
Michael Pearson
Urban Engineers has appointed Michael Pearson to its board of directors as an external member.
Pearson is a developer, entrepreneur and community leader who is a partner at commercial real estate development company Iron Stone Real Estate Partners. He also runs his own consulting company, Michael K. Pearson Consulting, and is a principal of Manumission Real Estate Holdings, LLC.
Pearson is the founder of Union Packaging, which he sold in 2019 after a successful 20-year run.
