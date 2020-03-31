Monica L. Burch
Monica L. Burch has been named PNC Bank’s senior vice president and market manager of community development banking for Philadelphia, Delaware and New Jersey.
Prior to her current role, Burch spent more than three years as vice president and community development market manager for Citizen’s Bank in the Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware region. In that role, she focused on Community Reinvestment Act initiatives in the region.
Burch brings more than 15 years of banking experience with PNC to its clients and prospects. She spent the majority of her financial services career as a corporate credit underwriter with PNC, where she received her commercial credit training.
Aldustus Jordan
Aldustus “A.J.” Jordan has been promoted to co-head of community relations for Wells Fargo & Company.
As community relations co-head, he will be responsible for managing a nationwide team of geographically based community relations professionals who oversee philanthropic resources of approximately $100 million.
Jordan joined Wells Fargo in 2011 as the company’s community relations manager for Pennsylvania and Delaware and in 2017 was named senior community relations manager for the northeast U.S.
He previously served in a variety of regional leadership roles with Aramark, AmeriHealth Caritas and Public Citizens for Children and Youth.
Evelyn Nuñez
Evelyn Nuñez has been named chief of schools for the School District of Philadelphia.
In her new role, Nuñez has the primary responsibility of establishing structures and systems to support the work of the assistant superintendents in improving academic achievement for all students in the school district.
Nuñez previously served as an assistant superintendent, supervising principals at schools in the Kensington, Fishtown, Juniata Park and Port Richmond sections of the city. She will continue her responsibilities as an assistant superintendent until her old position is filled.
“Dr. Nuñez has a deep understanding of the needs of our schools and students as well as of our community,” said Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. in a written statement. “I know her intelligence, heart and passion will add an important voice to my Cabinet, speaking on behalf of the schools and the children throughout Philadelphia.”
Nuñez has more than 25 years of experience in Philadelphia’s public schools as a teacher and administrator. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Chestnut Hill College, a master’s in educational leadership from Cheyney University and a doctorate in K-12 educational leadership from Gwynedd-Mercy University.
Isis Williams
Isis Williams has joined Horsey, Buckner & Heffler, a minority-controlled accounting firm, as executive director.
With more than 15 years of accounting, financial reporting and internal controls experience, she is responsible for assisting in the overall strategic direction of the firm’s assurance and accounting practice.
Prior to joining HBH, Williams spent three years with a Delaware County regional firm and nine years with a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, Mitchell & Titus, LLP, auditing not-for-profit and government entities.
Her diverse background also includes advisory services for various state and local government clients, audits of social service organizations, banking and capital markets and employee benefit plans.
