The Philadelphia OIC recently announced four new members to its Board of Directors: Vincent D. Gordon, President of Gordon Policy Group, LLC; Tia Lyles-Williams, Founder and CEO of LucasPye BIO and HelaPlex; Javier Suarez, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Ali Jaffar, CEO of KeyMedium.
***
Alexandra Gordon recently joined the African American Chamber of Commerce in PA, NJ, & DE as Program Manager. She will be assisting the Chamber in its programming and grant management efforts. Prior to joining AACC, Gordon served as a Program Coordinator for the Healthy Chest Initiative health communications research project through the Center for Urban Bioethics and Klein School of Communications at Temple University. She recently completed a master’s of science in Communication for Development and Social Change at Temple University in August 2022. Gordon has previously worked with the Biden for President campaign and U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans via internships. She also holds a bachelor’s in Political Science and Africology and African American Studies from Temple University.
***
Kayla Pfleger recently joined the African American Chamber of Commerce in PA, NJ, & DE as their Membership Engagement & Marketing Specialist. She will be helping grow the Chamber as well as managing Membership Engagement Services and events. Prior to joining AACC, Pfleger worked for the Philadelphia 76ers. During her time with the Sixers, she created detailed business plans to reach predetermined goals and quotas as well as managing the entire sales cycle from finding a potential client to securing a deal. She grew her business through networking and turning them into long-term partnerships. She obtained her bachelor’s in Sport Management from Rutgers University. Kayla has previously worked for the New York Red Bulls, as well as the PGA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.