Michelle L. Burroughs
Michelle L. Burroughs has joined WSFS Bank as vice president/director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
She joins WSFS with almost 20 years of experience building and leading collaborative environments with a focus on diversity initiatives.
Burroughs most recently served as community engagement director at Nemours Children’s Hospital, where she was a core leader on the D.R.I.V.E. (Diversity, anti-Racism, Inclusion, Value, and Health Equity) task force, provided strategic management of community engagement activities, and promoted equity in health care to reduce disparities in underserved or marginalized communities.
Gladys Brown
Dutrieuille
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission Chairman Gladys Brown Dutrieuille has joined the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC) Board of Directors.
She was tapped to serve as an at-large member of NARUC’s Board of Directors after recently completing three years of service as the chair of NARUC’s Committee on Critical Infrastructure.
Dutrieuille continues to serve on the Critical Infrastructure Committee along with NARUC’s Emergency Preparedness, Recovery and Resiliency Task Force, which was created last year to explore utility issues related to weather emergencies and evaluate the national utility response to COVID-19.
Krystal Jones
Krystal Jones, senior vice president and chief financial officer at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, has been named to the “Emerging Leaders of Gaming 40 Under 40” class by Global Gaming Business Magazine.
The program recognizes young professionals making significant impacts in the casino gaming industry. Jones was selected from among 125 nominations internationally.
She joined Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in February 2020 and is responsible for the development and management of financial operations and strategic direction of all financial activities at the gaming, dining and entertainment destination.
—Compiled by Ayana Jones
