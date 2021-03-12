Muriel Patricia Clifford
The Penn Museum has appointed Muriel Patricia Clifford as its inaugural development diversity liaison.
In her new role, Clifford will lead community outreach strategies to increase awareness of the 134-year-old Penn Museum and the cultural experience it offers. She’ll cultivate a more diverse, equitable, inclusive, and accessible Museum as a part of its Diversity Committee; advance its public programs and work across all internal departments to foster opportunities for engagement, including special events, presentations and tours.
Her experience includes serving as a community relations representative for the Philadelphia Opportunities Industrialization Center, director of public relations at Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, associate vice president of government relations at Temple University and a writer for The Philadelphia Tribune, The Philadelphia Sunday Sun and the South Jersey Journal.
Joy Prince
After a nationwide search, Joy Prince has been named as the next director of the Upper School at The Agnes Irwin School.
In this role, she will be responsible for overseeing and supporting the Upper School faculty and staff in executing student-centered academic and co-curricular programming for students across the division.
In her nearly 30-year career as an educator, Prince has honed her skills as a teacher-leader. She comes to Agnes Irwin from the Atlanta Girls School, where she serves as the director of College Counseling and Extracurricular Activities, Middle School dean, and Diversity, Equity & Inclusion co-facilitator.
Shakeeta Purdie
Skakeeta Purdie has been appointed to the Bebashi – Transition to Hope board of directors.
Purdie, an experienced finance and accounting professional, is the managing director of Advanced Accounting Solution.
She is a graduate of the DiverseForce On Boards Program, a board governance training and matching program for mid-to-senior level professionals of color to serve effectively on the boards of nonprofit organizations.
Jordan Rambo
Accenture has named Jordan Rambo as its new office managing director in Philadelphia. He will now be responsible for all of Accenture’s people, clients and community related efforts in Philadelphia.
As executive sponsor of the Philadelphia Metro Innovation Agenda, Rambo has been instrumental in bringing Accenture’s purpose to the local business community.
He is a managing director in Accenture’s Utilities practice. Rambo has more than 20 years of experience delivering complex systems and business transformation programs for utilities.
David E. Thomas
David E. Thomas, vice president, Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement for Community College of Philadelphia is one of 12 leaders selected for the inaugural Aspen Presidential Fellowship Advisory Council.
The Aspen Presidential Fellowship includes two programs - the Rising Presidents Fellowship and New Presidents Fellowship. These two highly selective leadership programs prepare the next generation of community college presidents, and current presidents under five years in the role, to transform institutions to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
-Compiled by Ayana Jones
