Dr. Tami D. Benton
Dr. Tami D. Benton has been elected president of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.
She was nominated for this position by other experts in the mental health field and will take on this new leadership role in October.
Benton is the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia psychiatrist-in-chief, executive director and chair of the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Science.
She has dedicated her career to helping children in their mental health struggles, especially those in underserved communities.
Richard G. Jones
Richard G. Jones is joining The Philadelphia Inquirer as managing editor for Opinion. Jones begins at The Inquirer on July 26.
A collaborative leader, journalist and educator, Jones will helm opinion coverage for The Inquirer.
He rejoins The Inquirer after 20 years, having previously served as a staff writer for the paper. With an extensive career blending academic and newsroom experience, Jones brings an accomplished background in multi-platform journalism.
Most recently, Jones was chief academic and administrative officer of the John W. Gallivan Program in Journalism, Ethics and Democracy at Notre Dame.
Troy A. Miller
Chestnut Hill College has appointed Troy A. Miller as vice president of Enrollment Management, effective July 6.
With more than 20 years of experience at both public and private higher education intuitions, Miller brings a comprehensive approach to student recruitment and retention to increase and diversify application and enrollment growth.
Miller will serve as a senior member of the administration and the President’s Cabinet and will collaborate with other senior administrators in strategic planning across the institution, while developing and expanding enrollment for the College’s three degree programs: undergraduate, graduate and accelerated adult.
He transitions to Chestnut Hill College from the University of Buffalo, where he has served as associate vice provost and director of Admissions since 2018.
Regine Metellus
The Food Trust has named Regine Metellus as vice president of Finance.
She joins The Food Trust with an extensive background in nonprofit and for-profit finance, having served in leadership positions at several Philadelphia institutions, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, University of Pennsylvania and the Urban League of Philadelphia.
A results-oriented executive in both small business and large corporate settings, Metellus has managed budgets of up to $145 million, shepherded key stakeholder relationships, and transformed internal policies and processes.
Angela Val
Angela Val will be joining Tempest as the agency’s new chief operating officer.
In this role, Val will be responsible for supporting the internal and external growth of the organization as Tempest continues to help destinations around the world welcome back travelers through powerful digital solutions including website development, cloud software and marketing.
She will also continue in her role as executive director of Ready. Set. Philly! – a yearlong initiative to reopen and relaunch the city’s economy following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Val joins Tempest with nearly two decades of experience in the destination marketing industry. Most recently, she served as the chief administration officer at the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Marie N. Williams
Attorney Marie N. Williams has been named deputy director of the Stoneleigh Foundation.
In this role, she will lead the Stoneleigh Fellowship program in partnership with the executive director, build relationships with key stakeholders and develop Stoneleigh’s thought leadership on issues within the Foundation’s mission and focus. She previously served as senior program officer at the Foundation.
Williams has more than 20 years of experience as a public policy advocate, working on a variety of issues including immigration, economic justice, women’s reproductive rights and the reform of the youth and criminal justice systems. Prior to joining the Stoneleigh Foundation, she served as executive director at the Coalition for Juvenile Justice.
—Compiled by Ayana Jones
