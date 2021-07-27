Crystal E. Ashby
Independence Health Group has appointed Crystal E. Ashby as executive vice president and chief people officer. In this role, she will lead the company’s Human Resources division following the retirement of Jeanie Heffernan as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at the end of this month.
Ashby brings more than 30 years of corporate leadership to this new role. Her experience includes leading diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
She most recently served as the first female interim president and CEO of The Executive Leadership Council, a nonprofit organization that supports inclusive leadership principles and the development and advancement of Black executives.
Ayana Bradshaw
Public Health Management Corporation has named Ayana Bradshaw as executive director of PHMC subsidiary Health Promotion Council.
With more than 20 years of experience across the public health spectrum, Bradshaw will lead HPC and oversee PHMC’s Health Promotion Services area in an effort to connect underserved communities with the education, services and resources they need to live healthier lives.
Bradshaw previously served as the administrative director with The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Center for Injury Research and Prevention and Center for Violence Prevention. In this role, she led the Center’s strategic vision with fiscal oversight of more than $25 million and the management of more than 100 team members.
Dixie P. James
Dixie P. James has been named board chair of the Greater Philadelphia American Heart Association.
She is the president and chief operating officer for Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park, MossRehab, Willowcrest and Center One.
James has served in several leadership roles for the Philadelphia American Heart Association for years, including serving on the local board and on the Philadelphia Heart Walk leadership committee.
Stacey-Ann OkothJefferson Health — Abington has appointed Stacey-Ann Okoth, RN to the role of senior vice president and chief nursing officer.
In this capacity, Okoth will have operational and strategic oversight for nursing practice, patient care delivery and strategy for Jefferson Abington and Jefferson Lansdale hospitals. She will work with senior leadership colleagues to advance quality, safety, experience and patient care delivery.
Most recently Okoth served as the chief nursing officer and vice president of Patient Care Services for University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Altoona and Bedford campuses. She has held nursing and service line leadership positions at the manager, director and associate vice president levels for Geisinger, WellSpan and Kaiser Permanente health systems.
Earnestine WalkerEarnestine Walker has been named executive director of the Greater Philadelphia American Heart Association.
She brings more than 20 years of proven non-profit leadership experience to her new role.
Walker previously served as vice president, Community Impact and Inclusion for the American Heart Association Eastern States region.
She joined the AHA as vice president, Multicultural Health Initiatives in 2013 and was promoted to vice president, Community Impact and Inclusion in 2016.
Dr. Deon Vigilance
Dr. Deon Vigilance has been named board president of the Greater Philadelphia American Heart Association.
Vigilance, chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery for Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby has served as a champion for health equity and advocate for public health policy in Philadelphia since joining the AHA’s Philadelphia Board three years ago.
He understands the need to address the social determinants of health and structural racism to improve the significant health disparities seen in Philadelphia.
