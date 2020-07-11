Karen Dale
AmeriHealth Caritas has named Karen Dale as its new chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
In her new role, Dale will lead the planning and execution of inclusive initiatives across the organization, including strategies focusing on workforce, workplace, health equity and supplier diversity.
Dale will retain her current role as market president for AmeriHealth Caritas District of Columbia, the largest Medicaid managed care organization in Washington, D.C.
The Rev. Kenneth DuPree
The Rev. Kenneth DuPree has been appointed to the Pennsylvania State Board of Funeral Directors by Gov. Tom Wolf.
He serves as the supervisor of the DuPree Funeral Home, Inc., established by his parents, Margaret DuPree and Troy E. DuPree, Sr.
DuPree is the past president of the Quaker State Funeral Directors Association and former board member of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association. He has held numerous national positions with the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association.
Rakin Hall
Arcadia University has appointed Rakin Hall as its vice president of enrollment management.
He has more than 20 years of strategic management at institutions such as the University of Utah and the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.
Hall earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications from Humboldt State University in California and a master’s degree in higher education administration from USC.
Osagie O. Imasogie
Osagie O. Imasogie has been appointed chairman of the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s board of overseers, effective Jan. 1.
Imasogie has been a member of the law school’s board since 2006.
He earned a master’s degree from the law school in 1985 and has more than 30 years of experience in finance and business management, health care, and the pharmaceutical industry.
Imasogie, an entrepreneur, was the founder of Ilera Healthcare, Ception Therapeutics Inc. and Trigenesis Therapeutics Inc. He serves as chairman and founder of Zelira Therapeutics, Ilera Holdings and Ilera Holistic.
Kym Moore
Kym Moore has been appointed dean of the Ira Brind School of Theater Arts at the University of the Arts. Her appointment will begin in January.
Moore currently serves as full professor and director of undergraduate studies in Brown University’s Department of Theatre Arts and Performance Studies, where she has taught for more than a decade.
Throughout her career, she has taught acting and directing globally at Swarthmore College, Hampshire College, SUNY Purchase, Sarah Lawrence College, Notre Dame University, Indiana State University, the Juilliard School, Carnegie Mellon University, the SIBIU International Theater Festival (Romania) and the Belgrade Theatre.
Nicole Pullen Ross
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has named Nicole Pullen Ross as its regional head of the bank’s private wealth management arm in New York.
Ross is one of the bank’s highest-profile African-American female executives.
Ross joins the New York division from her current role as head of the Mid-Atlantic region, where she has overseen offices in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., since 2011.
