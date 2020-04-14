Joy A. Guarneri
Joy A. Guarneri has been elected president of the Legacy of Love Foundation.
The foundation funds academic scholarships and encourages community leadership in education, economic empowerment, health and the arts. It was originally founded by members of the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Guarneri recently retired after 33 years at State Farm Insurance Company, serving in leadership, planning and training positions.
In addition to serving on the Legacy of Love Board, Guarneri served on the board of Cheltenham Township Adult School and is a member of the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.
Najja Orr
Najja Orr has been named the president and CEO of the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging.
He is the third president and CEO to lead PCA since its creation in 1973.
Orr steers the COVID-19 task force at PCA, which is responsible for protecting consumers and employees from exposure while ensuring vital services are ongoing during this critical time.
Orr previously served as the organization’s chief strategy officer.
Before he joined the PCA, Orr worked for the Bucks County Area Agency on Aging from 2002 to 2017; he was that agency’s director from 2011 to 2017.
Sharana
Worsley
Citizens Commercial Banking has hired Sharana Worsley as community development market manager for the Greater Philadelphia region. In that position, she will play a key role connecting Citizens with community leaders.
Worsley joins Citizens from a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), where she served as the senior director for the Small Business Administration Fund. Prior to the CDFI, she worked at Wells Fargo for nearly seven years, most recently serving as vice president of community banking, credit analyst and portfolio manager.
She has also served as president of the National Black MBA Association in Philadelphia since 2016 and sits on the board of the Black Brain Campaign and the Delta Legacy Group.
