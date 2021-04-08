Dr. Tyra Bryant-Stephens
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has appointed Dr. Tyra Bryant-Stephens senior director of its Center for Health Equity.
In this new role, Bryant-Stephens will lead the development and execution of a strategic plan to address the impact of healthcare disparities in Philadelphia and beyond. She will closely partner with teams in CHOP’s Center for Healthcare Quality and Analytics and Healthier Together team to continuously improve the health and healthcare of CHOP’s patients and those in the surrounding Philadelphia community.
Bryant-Stephens founded and has served as medical director of CHOP’s Community Asthma Prevention Program since 1997.
Dennis R. Maple
Goddard Systems, Inc., the franchisor of The Goddard School, has appointed Dennis R. Maple chairman of the Board.
He has been a member of the GSI Board and chief executive officer since Sept. 3, 2019.
Maple’s 39-year career includes executive leadership and general management experiences with well-known companies such as First Student, Aramark Education, The Quaker Oats Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Kraft General Foods, Inc. and Coors Brewing Company.
In January, Maple was elected to the International Franchise Association’s Board of Directors. Maple is also on the Descartes Systems Group board of directors, where he serves as a member of the Compensation Committee and as chairman of the Nominating Committee.
Marcel S. Platt
Marcel S. Pratt, the managing partner of Ballard Spahr’s Philadelphia office, has joined the William Penn Foundation Board of Directors.
Pratt is a member of Ballard Spahr’s Litigation Department. His practice includes complex business litigation, antitrust and competition law, loss recovery, investigations, class action litigation, and government relations.
Pratt is the immediate past city solicitor of Philadelphia, the city's highest-ranking lawyer and leader of its 330-member Law Department.
Shaunise Spivey
Philadelphia Corporation for Aging (PCA) has appointed Shaunise Spivey to the role of chief operating officer.
Spivey will succeed PCA’s Senior Vice President of Operations Louis Colbert, who will retire from the organization in May 2021. Colbert has served PCA for a total of 15 years and has been an advocate for the aging community for more than 40 years.
Spivey came to PCA in 2014 as a human resources generalist, before she was promoted in 2016. Prior to joining the corporation, she served as the assistant director of Personnel at Weber Gallagher from 2013 to 2014.
David E. Thomas
Community College of Philadelphia has named David E. Thomas vice president of Strategic Initiatives and Community Engagement.
He joined the College in 2010 as dean for the Division of Access and Community Engagement.
In 2015, Thomas assumed the roles of associate vice president for Strategic Initiatives and executive director of the College’s Institute for Community Engagement and Civic Leadership.
-Compiled by Ayana Jones
